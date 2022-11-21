I think I have become addicted to Tinder! Did you know that all these celebrities turned to dating apps to find love?

Read full article on original website
Related
Men Are Admitting Things They Didn't Know Until They Lived With A Woman, And It's Insightful And...A Lot
FYI, they can be bigger slobs than men!!!!
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Man leaves people stunned after 'giving four-year-old daughter her first tattoo'
A man on TikTok has shared a video of his four-year-old daughter getting her 'first tattoo' - and people are stunned. The TikToker, who is a tattoo artist himself, shared the clip on his social media - but it's not all it seems. You can watch the clip below:. Captioning...
"Its Eyes Felt Human": 24 People Shared The Creepy, Terrifying Experiences That Almost Changed Their Lives Forever
"It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound, though."
19 Brutally Hilarious Coworkers Who Make The Workplace A WAY Funnier Place To Spend An 8-Hour Day
They have no business making the workplace this funny.
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message, and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
People Who Grew Up Poor But Ended Up Dating Or Marrying Wealthy Are Sharing Their Most Eye-Opening Experiences
"I know their whole family is constantly thinking this about me. I notice it when I've forgotten hamburger buns or when I make a batch of spaghetti noodles with chili."
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
14 Parents Whose Kids Made Them Laugh So Hard On Halloween They Thought They Busted Something
Halloween shouldn't be this funny for parents.
I Seriously Can’t Stop Laughing At These Extremely Unfortunate Fails From 2022
New fear unlocked: the gas pedal snapping off while I'm driving.
24 Screenshots Of Outrageously Entitled Kids Who Need To Learn Some Manners
Shame on you. Shame on all of you!!
"We Quickly Packed Up Our Stuff": People Are Revealing The Strangest Things They've Seen Out In Nature, And Maybe The Metaverse Isn't So Bad After All
"I figured there was only one thing I could do in a situation like that: I gave them a big smile and a friendly wave."
He Wouldn’t Switch Plane Seats, Then Got Yelled At For Ignoring Her Kids
The internet is chock full of interesting things. Case in point, Reddit. Reddit is an American social news aggregator, web content rating, and discussion website. Registered members submit content to the site, such as links, text posts, and images, which other members then voted up or down. Reddit has an...
33 Seriously Funny Married People Who Are So Brutally Hysterical On Twitter Someone Needs To Stop Them
"I love when my husband says, 'Correct me if I'm wrong,' like I would ever pass up that opportunity."
People Are Recalling The Absolute Worst (And Best) Things Someone Has Ever Said To Them, And My Jaw Is On The Floor
"Hearing that from her before she died... I can't ever let myself forget that."
American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’
The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
Vogue
Is It Ever Really Possible To Make Someone Fall In Love With You?
He was really tall. We had this stupid conversation about the worst household jobs, and I said it was taking out the food bin and he said it was pulling hair out of the drain. When our knees brushed under the table it felt like I’d been punched in the gut. I liked him so much. So, of course, a few days after we met, I found out that he’s going travelling for six months.
Spouse Revealing They've Never Liked Sister-in-Law Backed: 'Broke Rules'
A husband has asked Reddit if he is an a****** for being harsh with his teenage sister-in-law, who hit on him.
Comments / 0