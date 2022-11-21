I think I have become addicted to Tinder! Did you know that all these celebrities turned to dating apps to find love?

The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO