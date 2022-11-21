ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I think I have become addicted to Tinder! Did you know that all these celebrities turned to dating apps to find love?

By Bang Showbiz
republic-online.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
The Independent

American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’

The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vogue

Is It Ever Really Possible To Make Someone Fall In Love With You?

He was really tall. We had this stupid conversation about the worst household jobs, and I said it was taking out the food bin and he said it was pulling hair out of the drain. When our knees brushed under the table it felt like I’d been punched in the gut. I liked him so much. So, of course, a few days after we met, I found out that he’s going travelling for six months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy