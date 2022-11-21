Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Five tips for navigating gaslighters at your family holiday gathering
By being prepared, you can still have a delightful holiday, even when your difficult uncle who always puts you down, challenges your memories, and is always comparing you to others starts to get a little too pushy. According to author and transformation coach with more than 20 years of experience,...
Man spies on house next door using binoculars: 'The neighbor said he watches you through the window every night'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a group home supporting adults with special needs. It was more than just a group home; it was their home.
Man Refuses to Spend Thanksgiving with 'Entire Family' After Constant Put-Downs
Should major holidays always be spent with extended family. Holidays can be a rather contentious thing, between all of the work it takes to make a holiday celebration happen, as well as navigating what are often some complex family relationships along the way.
Tell us about the hobbies passed down in your family
Whether you’ve taught your grandchild how to knit, or your dad passed on a passion for playing the sitar, we want to hear about the shared hobbies that span generations in your family. Have you got a shared interest with a family member that has made you closer over...
Protect Your Back In an Office Setting
Many office workers don’t really think about their job being hard on their bodies. However, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Many office workers struggle with wrist, neck, and back problems. However, by making a few changes, you can really see a difference.
How To Fix A Sagging Couch
When the old couch becomes too uncomfortable due to sagging, buying a new one may seem like your only option. However, there are ways to fix it. Here's how.
Comments / 0