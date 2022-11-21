ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turner, ME

WPFO

Over 1000 runners compete in Portland Thanksgiving 4-miler

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Many Mainers took to the street Thursday for the annual Portland Thanksgiving day 4-mile race. The race looped through the downtown and around the old port, and featured a kids run as well. Organizers say they expected well over a thousand runners in attendance. Today’s winner said for...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Saco, Biddeford communities come together for free meal on Thanksgiving

SCAO, Maine (WGME) -- Thanksgiving is a time where communities are meant to come together and in Saco Thursday hundreds came out for just that. The 23rd annual free community Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the local Knights of Columbus, was held at the Most Holy Trinity Church. Hundreds of volunteers...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Maine Mariners host annual holiday food drive

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Mariners are back home Wednesday night, kicking off a holiday homestand. The team is also having its annual food drive at the Cross Insurance Arena. Fans going to the Mariners game against Reading can drop off some non-perishable items outside the ticket office, with...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland pauses plan for 2-day concert in Payson Park

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland is pushing pause on a plan for a two-day concert at Payson Park, following concerns from both neighbors and city councilors. Portland residents have feelings of both excitement and worry about the proposed festival. "It's a public park, and we feel that it's wrong for...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Missing insulin bag found in Yarmouth after 2-month search

YARMOUTH (WGME) -- After a two-month search, a Maine mom says a bag containing $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes has been found. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley originally posted about the missing bag on Facebook in September. In the post, she said her husband and son drove...
YARMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Gorham bagel shop delivers over 100 Thanksgiving meals

GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Mister Bagel shop in Gorham continues their tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals for those who otherwise might not have one. The restaurant started this tradition thirteen years ago. The owner of the restaurant, Heather Moody, along with volunteers consisting of Heather's friends, the fire department,...
GORHAM, ME
WPFO

Oxford diner to serve Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needs one

OXFORD (WGME) – A diner in Oxford is making sure everyone has a full plate this Thanksgiving. "Daddy O's" says it will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needs or wants one. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin spent Wednesday at the diner as employees got ready for the...
OXFORD, ME
WPFO

Missing Maine man with intellectual disabilities found safe

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old William Broomall. Broomall was last seen Thursday when he left a group home on Forest Avenue. Police describe him as a 5'10", 200-pound white man with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Broomall has intellectual...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Midcoast Tree Festival reopens for 4th year, with gifts totaling over $40,000

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The "Midcoast Tree Festival" is back for its 4th year in Brunswick, and organizers say the fundraiser supports programs and services of Spectrum Generations, All Saints Parish of Brunswick and the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber. Those in attendance can enjoy performances, take part in arts and crafts, and...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Thanksgiving travel rush returns with some new habits

The Thanksgiving travel rush is coming with Wednesday expected to be the busiest on the roads in Maine. And while AAA predicts 55 million people will journey 50 miles or more, folks are changing their schedules thanks to more job flexibility. Traditionally, Thanksgiving travel is packed into just a few...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays

PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. The ongoing construction is frustrating for area businesses, customers, residents, and pedestrians. "You go up one way and then you have to turn around because they have that blocked off,"...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Two rescued from Biddeford fire

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in Biddeford. A captain with the Biddeford Fire Department says crews responded to 16 Dupont Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire reportedly started in an attached garage at a home, but firefighters were able to keep...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

Poland man charged with murder

POLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A man has been arrested in Poland on a murder charge , according to Maine State Police. Justin Butterfield, 34, of 14 Poplar Drive in Poland was taken into custody on Thursday morning after a series of overnight disturbances. Inside the home, a body was discovered,...
POLAND, ME
WPFO

State police investigating suspicious death in Poland

POLAND (WGME) -- State police confirm a suspicious death is under investigation in Poland and a man has been arrested. According to spokesperson Shannon Moss, says the department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death at a home on Poplar Drive. Detectives along with Evidence Response Technicians were processing the scene all day Thursday.
POLAND, ME

