Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Related
WPFO
Over 1000 runners compete in Portland Thanksgiving 4-miler
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Many Mainers took to the street Thursday for the annual Portland Thanksgiving day 4-mile race. The race looped through the downtown and around the old port, and featured a kids run as well. Organizers say they expected well over a thousand runners in attendance. Today’s winner said for...
WPFO
110th Annual Turkey Day game closes out the football season for Portland, Deering
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The high school football season will officially come to an end Thursday morning at Fitzpatrick Stadium when Portland and Deering kick off the 110th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl. The Bulldogs are coming off one of their best seasons in years, advancing all the way to the Class...
WPFO
City Counselor Kate Lewis nominated as South Portland's next mayor
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- City Counselor Kate Lewis was nominated on Tuesday to become the next South Portland Mayor. Lewis will be formally elected and sworn in next month. As the next mayor, Lewis says her biggest focus is the housing crisis in Maine. "There's a housing crunch throughout the...
WPFO
Saco, Biddeford communities come together for free meal on Thanksgiving
SCAO, Maine (WGME) -- Thanksgiving is a time where communities are meant to come together and in Saco Thursday hundreds came out for just that. The 23rd annual free community Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the local Knights of Columbus, was held at the Most Holy Trinity Church. Hundreds of volunteers...
WPFO
Maine Mariners host annual holiday food drive
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Mariners are back home Wednesday night, kicking off a holiday homestand. The team is also having its annual food drive at the Cross Insurance Arena. Fans going to the Mariners game against Reading can drop off some non-perishable items outside the ticket office, with...
WPFO
Portland pauses plan for 2-day concert in Payson Park
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland is pushing pause on a plan for a two-day concert at Payson Park, following concerns from both neighbors and city councilors. Portland residents have feelings of both excitement and worry about the proposed festival. "It's a public park, and we feel that it's wrong for...
WPFO
Missing insulin bag found in Yarmouth after 2-month search
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- After a two-month search, a Maine mom says a bag containing $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes has been found. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley originally posted about the missing bag on Facebook in September. In the post, she said her husband and son drove...
WPFO
Gorham bagel shop delivers over 100 Thanksgiving meals
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Mister Bagel shop in Gorham continues their tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals for those who otherwise might not have one. The restaurant started this tradition thirteen years ago. The owner of the restaurant, Heather Moody, along with volunteers consisting of Heather's friends, the fire department,...
WPFO
Oxford diner to serve Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needs one
OXFORD (WGME) – A diner in Oxford is making sure everyone has a full plate this Thanksgiving. "Daddy O's" says it will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needs or wants one. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin spent Wednesday at the diner as employees got ready for the...
WPFO
Missing Maine man with intellectual disabilities found safe
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old William Broomall. Broomall was last seen Thursday when he left a group home on Forest Avenue. Police describe him as a 5'10", 200-pound white man with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Broomall has intellectual...
WPFO
Midcoast Tree Festival reopens for 4th year, with gifts totaling over $40,000
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The "Midcoast Tree Festival" is back for its 4th year in Brunswick, and organizers say the fundraiser supports programs and services of Spectrum Generations, All Saints Parish of Brunswick and the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber. Those in attendance can enjoy performances, take part in arts and crafts, and...
WPFO
Thanksgiving travel rush returns with some new habits
The Thanksgiving travel rush is coming with Wednesday expected to be the busiest on the roads in Maine. And while AAA predicts 55 million people will journey 50 miles or more, folks are changing their schedules thanks to more job flexibility. Traditionally, Thanksgiving travel is packed into just a few...
WPFO
Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays
PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. The ongoing construction is frustrating for area businesses, customers, residents, and pedestrians. "You go up one way and then you have to turn around because they have that blocked off,"...
WPFO
L.L. Bean flagship store remains open on Thanksgiving, most have to close under law
FREEPORT, Maine (WGME) -- Most stores in Maine are closed on Thanksgiving because of state law. But one big retailer is allowed to remain open, despite the state's blue laws. L.L. Bean's flagship store in Freeport is open 24-7, with no exceptions. "I'm shopping for all my family but what...
WPFO
Two rescued from Biddeford fire
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in Biddeford. A captain with the Biddeford Fire Department says crews responded to 16 Dupont Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire reportedly started in an attached garage at a home, but firefighters were able to keep...
WPFO
Maine sees high demand for firewood as prices for heating oil, propane spike
GORHAM (WGME) -- More Mainers seem to be trading in traditional heating fuel like oil and propane for firewood, as the price of petroleum continues to spike ahead of the winter season. At Southern Maine Firewood in Gorham, their season is usually winding down, but now they're still working full...
WPFO
Poland man charged with murder
POLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A man has been arrested in Poland on a murder charge , according to Maine State Police. Justin Butterfield, 34, of 14 Poplar Drive in Poland was taken into custody on Thursday morning after a series of overnight disturbances. Inside the home, a body was discovered,...
WPFO
State police investigating suspicious death in Poland
POLAND (WGME) -- State police confirm a suspicious death is under investigation in Poland and a man has been arrested. According to spokesperson Shannon Moss, says the department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death at a home on Poplar Drive. Detectives along with Evidence Response Technicians were processing the scene all day Thursday.
Comments / 0