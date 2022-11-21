Read full article on original website
Trulioo’s Michael Ramsbacker on the Bundling of Identity Verification
At Money20/20 Vegas, we sat with Michael Ramsbacker, the Chief Product Officer at identity verification solution provider, Trulioo, to discuss the challenges FIs face with KYC and AML and the bundling of ID verification on financial platforms. For Ramsbacker, customers prefer to use multiple products and services from a single...
Fintech DeltaPay Selects Provenir’s AI-Powered Data and Risk Decisioning Platform to Power its Buy Now, Pay Later Offerings
Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, announced today that DeltaPay, an emerging fintech headquartered in Kenya, has selected Provenir’s AI-Powered Data and Risk Decisioning Platform to power its Buy Now, Pay Later offerings. DeltaPay’s mission is to empower people through financeial access and enable them to...
Bdeo Unveils Visual Intelligence Solution for Fleet Management
Bdeo, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for motor vehicle and property insurance, has launched a new Visual Intelligence solution to accurately and reliably assess damage and estimate costs for vehicle fleets. This new solution automates the ongoing monitoring of vehicle conditions and assessment of damaged parts, eliminating many of the tedious manual and paper-based fleet management processes that still exist today.
Railsr launches Insights to put brands in control of their customers’ embedded finance experiences
Railsr, the leading global embedded finance experiences platform, has launched Insights, a dashboard to empower brands to track, manage and enhance the end-to-end experiences of their customers. Visibility of embedded finance experiences across an entire customer portfolio was previously more difficult and time intensive; involving collating data and navigating various...
iwocaPay integrates with WooCommerce to offer B2B buy now, pay later to ecommerce businesses
Iwoca, one of Europe’s largest small business lenders, is today announcing the integration of its B2B payment solution iwocaPay with leading ecommerce software WooCommerce. WooCommerce holds 37% market share of ecommerce software platforms worldwide. iwocaPay’s new extension will provide tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses with the option to offer buy now, pay later to their business customers.
Akur8 Platform Selected by HDVI to Support Development of Telematics-Based Insurance Models
Akur8, the next generation insurance pricing solution powered by transparent machine learning, announced that High Definition Vehicle Insurance (HDVI), a technology-first commercial auto insurance provider, has selected its modular pricing platform to accelerate their advanced risk model development. Through this agreement, Akur8 continues its growth within the commercial auto insurance marketplace in the U.S.
Trade Ledger’s Martin McCann Wants to Fix the Banking Industry From the Inside
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we spoke to Martin McCann, the Founder and CEO of the global Lendtech, Trade Ledger™, about what it takes to get a fintech off the ground, and why we need to fix the gap in supply and demand for growth companies.
Monument’s Ian Rand on Why Simplified Banking Models Aren’t as Effective as Banks Think They Are
We sat with Ian Rand, the CEO of UK neobank, Monument, to talk about building an institution for the mass affluent and the way banks operate now that they are slowly disappearing from the high street. For Rand, there has been a big focus on automation and simplification, which is great for customers with simple needs but falls short for those with more complex needs in lending and deposits.
Gavin Littlejohn on the Emergence of Data as the Powerhouse of Finance Technology
We caught up with lifelong Fintech entrepreneur Gavin Littlejohn, now a Partner at the financial consultancy, Potion, about his storied career in the industry and the emergence of data as the powerhouse of finance technology. Littlejohn, who was the Founder and Executive Chair of the Financial Data and Technology Association,...
UAE-based fintech Qashio raises $10mln
UAE-headquartered fintech Qashio has raised $10 million in a seed round, with participation from strategic international and regional investors to accelerate expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The seed funding round is supported by global investors such as One Way Ventures (early investors in Brex), MITAA, Cadorna Ventures, as...
Iceland’s largest telecom Síminn expands into payments through Enfuce’s Card as a Service
Síminn Pay, the pioneering fintech subsidiary of Iceland’s largest telco provider Síminn, has partnered with Enfuce, the European leader in providing turnkey card issuing, to launch virtual credit cards tailored for Síminn Pay’s lifestyle app, enabling users to make seamless payments. Founded in 2016, Síminn...
Cloudwalk Launches Infinitebank And Aims To Go Beyond Banking
CloudWalk is thrilled to announce a new market positioning for InfinitePay. With InfiniteBank, the company will now offer a full range of banking and payment solutions to more than 300,000 small medium size businesses in Brazil. SMBs will now have access to InfiniteCard – cards on demand that enable financial...
Stake’s Matthew Leibowitz on Why Investors Should Be Able to Trade Anywhere
In this exclusive interview with Matthew Leibowitz, the Co-Founder and CEO of brokerage platform Stake, we discuss client demands and where investors are looking to invest their money. For Leibowitz, it’s all about giving open access – Stake offers a platform that provides all the information a hedge fund manager would have to consumers on their smartphones.
Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly on Why You’re Thinking about Innovation Wrong
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we catch up with Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly, the SVP of Banking & Payments Europe at FIS, to talk about the emerging trends in the fintech industry, from ISO 20022 and CBDC to digital assets. Mensdorff-Pouilly provides a measured point of view about the future of these products, explaining that the risks around them have yet to be identified and remedied – once those are solved, then innovation in payments can expand.
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Why Compliance Officers Are Right to Focus on Data Management
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, about regulatory reporting and the need for more automation around it. For Sharma, as regulation becomes tighter, compliance officers are rightly focusing more attention on data management a creating more awareness around its need.
Aevi’s Eddie Johnson on Why the Consumer is Now the Point of Focus for Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we caught up with Eddie Johnson, the Vice President of Product at Aevi, an in-person payment specialist turned payments orchestration platform for customers who primarily service merchants. Johnson highlights the role of Aevi in the payments space and the rapid pace of innovation in the last couple of years.
ZA Bank integrates Wise to become first HK bank to launch international transfers with no FX mark-ups or hidden fees
Hong Kong’s No.1 virtual bank ZA Bank and Wise, (LON: WISE), the global technology company building the best way to move and manage money around the world, jointly announced a partnership today to offer low-cost and quick international money transfers to Hongkongers. This partnership marks two firsts: ZA Bank...
AYLIEN Makes Waves With Trailblazing Financial Services Innovation
AYLIEN, the award-winning news intelligence startup has today unveiled a pioneering breakthrough in financial services risk management which will send innovation shockwaves through the sector. AYLIEN’s Risk Signals application has been selected as one of the first three applications to be offered via a first-of-its-kind procurement marketplace – the Innovation...
FinTech Connect 2022 Unveils Startup Launch Pad & “FinTech For Good” Documentary
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, is unveiling its inaugral fintech pitching competition in collaboration with FINTECH Circle, and the world premiere of documentary “FinTech For Good”, as the event celebrates the budding companies and innovations reshaping the fintech landscape. And...
