Practicing on Thanksgiving is about as good as it gets for high school football teams in Texas. Burton, ranked second in the state in Class 2A Division II, is one of those teams preparing for the third round of the playoffs and is set to play in one of the state’s marquee matchups this week. The 11-0 Panthers will face fifth-ranked Chilton (12-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium in the regionals.

BURTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO