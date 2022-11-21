ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa's race for short, weather-sturdy corn

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago
Corn genetics is trending to far shorter stalks with some limited new varieties hitting fields next spring, Myron Stine, president of the Adel-based Stine Seed Co., tells Axios.

Why it matters : The stocky stalks produce higher yields and are more resistant to wind.

  • Short corn is planted closer together and can produce as much as 15% higher yield, Stine said.
  • They can also make it easier to apply herbicides, potentially lowering production costs.

Driving the news : Bayer — the nation's largest seed seller — plans to market short-corn varieties in 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported this month.

Yes, but : Stine — a company best known for soybean seeds — introduced some shorter corn varieties more than a decade ago.

  • CEO Harry Stine developed them after identifying how a "shading effect" from tall plants blocked light and hid the potential of shorter varieties in test plots.
  • It came after decades of testing and was not an intentional trait sought by Stine.
  • The company's scientists theorize that their varieties will not get much smaller.

By the numbers : Some of Stine Co.'s plants grow to just over seven feet, roughly two feet shorter than other common varieties. Some can grow more than 12 feet.

Bonus : The Stine Co. recently released a podcast about their research.

