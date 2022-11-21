Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Catch share consequencesDoug StewartNew Bedford, MA
Related
moderncampground.com
Celebrate the Holiday Season with Wawaloam Campground’s Festival of Lights
‘Tis the season to be jolly, and there’s nothing more exciting than driving through a sea of lights!. Looking for a fun and exciting activity for the whole family this coming holiday season? Wawaloam Campground (Rhode Island) is set to open its drive-thru holiday light display tomorrow, November 25.
Newport illuminated boat parade rescheduled
The 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set for Friday night has been rescheduled due to expected gale force winds, according to the city.
GoLocalProv
Little Compton Estate Hits the Market for $1.7M—on Three Acres
The price - $1.7 million. Set upon a beautiful three acres of land with distant views of the Sakonnet River, this custom four-bedroom home has been recently renovated to include all modern amenities. Tucked away on a private laneway off of West Main Road, the home showcases an open floor plan with a chef's kitchen, formal dining room, and two brick fireplaces (one gas and one wood). Among the four spacious bedrooms and three full baths is a large primary suite with its own office and a private bath offering radiant heat, a river stone shower and jetted tub.
Valley Breeze
Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park
PAWTUCKET – Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park during the first two weekends of December, including new displays and plenty of heartwarming festivities, say organizers. Among the new items being created, says Wonderland Vice President Dawn Goff, are a nine-stall stable, featuring reindeer sitting inside with their heads sticking...
rimonthly.com
5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
For $5.28m, a mural-filled Brookline mansion overlooking a reservoir
Built in 1890, the home also comes with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, elegant ceilings and woodwork, and a roof deck. You don’t need to hang much art if you buy 15 Catlin Road in Brookline because the walls are a masterpiece. Built in 1890, the five-bed, 4.5-bath property in...
2 local cities among best places to visit for Christmas
The publication ranked Newport as the 9th best place in the U.S. to visit for Christmas, and Taunton wasn't far behind at 14th.
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
Black Friday traditions will likely have some changes this year
WRENTHAM - Once Thanksgiving is done, many turn their sights to Black Friday.However, Black Friday may look a little different this year. All of the big box stores are closed for Thanksgiving, and the midnight rush to the mall is off. Many retailers open at 6 a.m. Friday.Experts say the late start is good news for shoppers and stores."They don't have to overstaff their retail operations with hard-to-find labor at the right prices, and at the same time, shoppers are not necessarily waiting for this opportunity to go in and buy," said Dr. Venky Shankar, a marketing professor at Texas...
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich animal shelter seeks help during buy holiday season
(WJAR) — An animal shelter in East Greenwich is desperately seeking help during the busy holiday season. The East Greenwich Animal Protection League is looking for staff and volunteers to help meet the increased demand. Staff members say as people head back to the office post-pandemic, more animals are...
Unique Or Unusual? Plymouth Encourages Talking To Iconic Rock
Many SouthCoast residents have visited Plymouth Rock in their lifetime, but how many of us have talked to the rock? I'm guessing not many, but that is exactly what See Plymouth is asking visitors to do. It's certainly a creative campaign for the historic hunk of stone, but is it...
indowncity.com
13 Gifts for People Who Love Rhode Island
Lil Rhody. The Ocean State. Whatever name you have for Rhode Island, we agree it’s a very special place. If there is someone on your gift list this holiday season who harbors a passionate love for the state, then we have a roundup of gifts we recommend!. And, even better, each item is available at a local small business located in downtown Providence, RI.
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Blue Plate Diner offers classic, comfortable diner experience
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye samples a variety of meals from the Blue Plate Diner in Middletown in an episode of Cheap Eats. Since 2004, Blue Plate Diner owner Ted Karousos has served up breakfast, lunch and dinner items in a comfortable and affordable setting.
Providence offers free parking to encourage shopping local
Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that two hours of free parking will be offered every day in sections of the city from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 31.
Christmas tree farmer: Impacts of drought will be felt for years
This summer's drought conditions hit local farmers hard, prompting some Christmas tree farms to limit their tree offerings or remain closed altogether.
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!
You're invited to save money and have a great day at New England's largest zoo!Photo by(Photo by Denys Gromov) (MENDON, MA) New England's largest zoological experience, Southwick's Zoo, has announced the exciting news that just in time for the holiday season they will be selling 2023 Flex Tickets at 50% off the normal ticket price!
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from us here at The Saltwater Edge! Tautog fishing remains the best thing going. There seems to be no end to double-digit fish! White leggers on heavy jigs have been the key to success. Patience pays off right now, let that bite build and you’ll be catching some truly great fish.
‘Insane’: Heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals? You better pack your patience
You better pack your patience if you’re heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals. A video shared by Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath showed a miles-long line of vehicles on Interstate 495 approaching Wrentham. “Everyone seems happy & nice in spite of insane traffic. Tis the season...
Fall River Pit Bull Found Roaming the Streets But Still Filled with Love [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! It's the season of giving, so let's give some animals a chance at love that only a forever family can offer. Every week, we shine a light on animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast, in hopes of finding them the perfect places to call home. This week, we head to Fall River where an adorable pitbull is patiently waiting.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0