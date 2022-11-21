ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

Little Compton Estate Hits the Market for $1.7M—on Three Acres

The price - $1.7 million. Set upon a beautiful three acres of land with distant views of the Sakonnet River, this custom four-bedroom home has been recently renovated to include all modern amenities. Tucked away on a private laneway off of West Main Road, the home showcases an open floor plan with a chef's kitchen, formal dining room, and two brick fireplaces (one gas and one wood). Among the four spacious bedrooms and three full baths is a large primary suite with its own office and a private bath offering radiant heat, a river stone shower and jetted tub.
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
Valley Breeze

Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park

PAWTUCKET – Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park during the first two weekends of December, including new displays and plenty of heartwarming festivities, say organizers. Among the new items being created, says Wonderland Vice President Dawn Goff, are a nine-stall stable, featuring reindeer sitting inside with their heads sticking...
PAWTUCKET, RI
rimonthly.com

5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
SMITHFIELD, RI
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Black Friday traditions will likely have some changes this year

WRENTHAM - Once Thanksgiving is done, many turn their sights to Black Friday.However, Black Friday may look a little different this year. All of the big box stores are closed for Thanksgiving, and the midnight rush to the mall is off. Many retailers open at 6 a.m. Friday.Experts say the late start is good news for shoppers and stores."They don't have to overstaff their retail operations with hard-to-find labor at the right prices, and at the same time, shoppers are not necessarily waiting for this opportunity to go in and buy," said Dr. Venky Shankar, a marketing professor at Texas...
WRENTHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

East Greenwich animal shelter seeks help during buy holiday season

(WJAR) — An animal shelter in East Greenwich is desperately seeking help during the busy holiday season. The East Greenwich Animal Protection League is looking for staff and volunteers to help meet the increased demand. Staff members say as people head back to the office post-pandemic, more animals are...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
indowncity.com

13 Gifts for People Who Love Rhode Island

Lil Rhody. The Ocean State. Whatever name you have for Rhode Island, we agree it’s a very special place. If there is someone on your gift list this holiday season who harbors a passionate love for the state, then we have a roundup of gifts we recommend!. And, even better, each item is available at a local small business located in downtown Providence, RI.
PROVIDENCE, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from us here at The Saltwater Edge! Tautog fishing remains the best thing going. There seems to be no end to double-digit fish! White leggers on heavy jigs have been the key to success. Patience pays off right now, let that bite build and you’ll be catching some truly great fish.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy