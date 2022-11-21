ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
fashionweekdaily.com

Inside Charlotte Bickley’s Trip to Italy’s Best Kept Secret, Franciacorta

Charlotte Bickley here—editor at large for The Daily!. I recently had the pleasure of visiting northern Italy’s Franciacorta region. We started our journey at JFK, where we boarded a flight operated by the most luxurious airline, Emirates. I enjoyed every minute of the nine+ hour flight to Milan, and once we were there, we drove for about an hour through the gorgeous countryside until we arrived in the Lombardy Region of Italy and checked into the chicest hotel, Iseo Lago Hotel, right in the heart of everything.
The Independent

Buenos Aires city guide: Where to stay, eat, drink and shop in Argentina’s late and lively metropolis

They say Buenos Aires is the Paris of South America – but to be precise, it’s more like Madrid cut with a generous dollop of Manhattan. The exuberant old architecture of the Spanish capital is present and correct, but the city’s steroidal scale is what clinches the magnificence. Awesome multi-lane avenues run through it, and buildings are often so high they’re cloud-wreathed. It’s what’s at street level that also seduces – dusty-designer neighbourhoods where steak restaurants don’t look a day over 150; glinting cocktail bars open all hours, and history of course, from Spanish origins onwards. This is a sprawling...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
techeblog.com

Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland

TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
Diana

The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires

The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
travelnoire.com

Cruise Ship With 800 Covid-Positive Passengers And Crew Docked In Sydney

After cases soared, a cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia.The wave of infections spread around both passengers and crew members on a cruise ship sailing from New Zealand. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was halfway through a 12- day voyage when the outbreak happened. Cases increasingly...
WanderWisdom

Video About the Reality of Seeing Cruise Ship Cabin Upon Boarding Is Too Real

There are few things in life that are better than that feeling you get on the first day of vacation. A few days off of work are ahead of you to have fun and relax, and you get to check out somewhere brand new for the first time (or return to a place where you already have plenty of happy memories made). And when you're on a cruise, that first day means exploring the ship and checking things out.
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy