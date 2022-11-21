Read full article on original website
Coinbase crypto accounts targeted in phishing, fake support chat attacks
Cybercriminals are targeting users of cryptocurrency platforms Coinbase, MetaMask, Crypto.com, and KuCoin with a brand new phishing campaign that aims to steal huge amounts of money. Researchers from PIXM recently discovered a campaign that uses legitimate web hosting services, in this case, Microsoft Azure Web Apps, to host multiple phishing...
DraftKings users lose thousands in devious cyberattack
Users of popular sports betting platform DraftKings were on the receiving end of a credential-stuffing attack that cost its victims approximately $300,000. Issuing a statement via Twitter, the company’s co-founder and president, Paul Liberman said the platform’s systems were not compromised, but rather that the incident was the result of users’ poor cybersecurity practices.
Pay half price for OVHcloud's dedicated servers this Black Friday
OVHcloud (opens in new tab) is offering some incredible discounts on a wide range of products, so whether you're in the market for a new VPS (opens in new tab), dedicated server, or web hosting, now is the time to jump on these mega Black Friday web hosting deals (opens in new tab).
Palo Alto Panorama
Palo Alto Panorama is an excellent network security tool with various features that simplify network configuration, reduce workload, and improve all-around security. Depending on the user's needs, the price of the solution could be a limiting factor when considering this tool. The inability of employees to safely use new technologies...
It's official - Kubernetes has never been more popular
The majority of cloud developers are now using Kubernetes and containers as part of their daily operations, according to new research from Civo which found 51% of those are doing so. Of those deploying Kubernetes, 57% of the 1,000 cloud developers surveyed said they had seen an increase in the...
WhatsApp data breach sees nearly 500 million user records up for sale
A post on a “well-known hacking community forum” claims almost half a billion WhatsApp records have been breached and are up for sale. The post, which multiple sources have confirmed is likely to be true, claims to be selling an up-to-date, 2022 database of 487 million mobile numbers used on WhatsApp, which contains data from 84 countries.
Tax filing software reportedly caught sending personal financial info to Meta
Several tax prep services have been found sending sensitive financial information to Meta, including people’s income, filing status, and even amounts won in college scholarships. The information comes via an investigative report from The Markup (opens in new tab), which claims that Meta Pixel implementation in tax filing services...
Over a thousand Docker container images found hiding malicious content
Over a thousand container images hosted on the popular database repository Docker Hub are malicious, putting users at risk of cyberattack, experts have warned. According to a report from Sysdig, the images contained nefarious assets such as cryptominers, backdoors, and DNS hijackers. Container images are essentially templates for creating applications...
The sheer scale of Microsoft Teams dominance could mean big trouble
Microsoft could be set to face a probe into supposed unfair practices that give it a helping hand in the office software space. Reuters (opens in new tab) says an EU antitrust investigation could focus on the fact that the video conferencing service is bundled in with the Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) suite, which includes apps like Word, Excel, and OneDrive cloud storage.
Microsoft's 6TB cloud storage crashed to its lowest yet
We’ve never seen anything like this; buy Microsoft 365 Family (opens in new tab) and pay £45.99 this on Amazon. This has to be one of the best Black Friday Cloud Storage deals of recent years. Other than the core Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, Powerpoint), you get a staggering 1TB OneDrive storage for up to six users.
