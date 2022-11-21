Read full article on original website
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football and Ohio State prepared to square off in game of the century part II
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes are prepared to square off in the game of the century II for a chance to represent the east division in the Big Ten Championship, remain undefeated, and have bragging rights for the next 365 days. The previous...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Can Michigan football really take down mighty Ohio State for second year in a row?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has had another excellent season, winning each of its first 11 games for the first time in 16 years. But can it take down the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes for the second year in a row?. Oddsmakers certainly aren’t expecting it, as the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Feel the Bern: My pick for this year’s high-stakes Michigan-Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The day has arrived, and we’re not talking about Thanksgiving or the start of the World Cup. There is only one day that counts to folks around these parts. It’s the Michigan-Ohio State game. There is so much on the line this time...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Skelton brothers disappeared from Morenci, Michigan 12 years ago -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Disappearance of 3 Skelton brothers has haunted Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade. The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer, Ohio Gov. DeWine place wager on Michigan-Ohio State game
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and Ohio State University. In a Twitter thread on Friday, the two governors agreed to a friendly bet. This year, Gov. Whitmer...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 Michigan State football player charged with felony, 6 get misdemeanors after tunnel attacks
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – One Michigan State football player has been charged with a felony and six others have been charged with misdemeanors in connection with the altercations in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following last month’s rivalry game. Washtenaw County prosecutors have authorized a felonious assault charge against...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Disappearance of 3 Skelton brothers has haunted Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade
MORENCI, Mich. – The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town of. , Michigan, for more than a decade. It has been 12 years since Tanner, 5, Alexander, 7, and Andrew, 9, were last seen with their father John Skelton at his Morenci home. Their father...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Weather: What to expect for Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It will also be dry and near freezing for those lining Woodward Avenue for America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Layers are a great idea because we will warm from the middle 30s to the middle 40s throughout the parade making for one of the better Holiday forecasts we’ve had here in Detroit. Enjoy and be safe.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warm Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit with weekend chance of rain -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – Happy Thanksgiving Eve!. The weather looks great if you’re headed out to family and friends Wednesday night and not just here in Michigan but all over the country. Thanksgiving Day. A bit chilly early in the morning for the S3 Turkey Trot in Downtown Detroit with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sunny Black Friday, Small Business Saturday in SE Michigan before more rain hits
DETROIT – Good Black Friday and happy weekend!. The weekend already started for many of you, and we did have a pretty spectacular Thanksgiving here in Metro Detroit. The rain showers overnight are wrapping up and moving on this morning, leaving some wet roadways. Temperatures are falling through the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – After an absolutely beautiful day for Thanksgiving across the region with plenty of sunshine, we do have some changes moving into the region as we work into the evening and overnight hours Thursday night. The clouds will increase as we work through the late evening, with scattered...
ClickOnDetroit.com
One lane of Rotunda Road bridge temporarily closed in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – One lane of the Rotunda Road bridge is temporarily closed in Dearborn after it was struck by a vehicle. The intersection of northbound Miller and Rotunda roads is closed near the Ford Rouge Plant. Wayne County is assisting a third-party consultant in conducting an emergency inspection...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Families reunite for Thanksgiving in Detroit Metro Airport
DETROIT – Things moved smoothly at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, with people coming and going and families reuniting just in time for Thanksgiving. On any given day at an airport, there’s a little bit of hurry up and wait, like waiting to check your bag, going through security, or waiting for grandma to get off the plane.
ClickOnDetroit.com
WDIV announces return of ‘Go 4 It’ campaign for 75th anniversary
DETROIT – WDIV-Local 4 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and the station’s leaders are planning to commemorate it in a special way. Throughout all of the years, one of the most iconic slogans for the station was its “Go 4 It” campaign, which featured a number of jingles sung by various artists.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch live tonight on Local 4: ‘Going 4 It’ documentary, then ‘The Reunion’ special
Tonight on Local 4 -- if you missed it the first time, you can catch our special “Going 4 It” documentary, a look back at WDIV’s history on our 75th year in Detroit television -- re-airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. And then! At 10 p.m.,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crime Stoppers still offering reward for information about missing Ann Arbor teen
ANN ARBOR – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is still offering up to $2,500 for tips that help located Ann Arbor teen Samyah Setin Nundley. Nundley, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19, when she was last seen leaving her home on Pheasant Run. She reportedly left a note talking about self-harm and was considered an endangered runaway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 senior citizens hospitalized after fire started by electric wheelchair in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A fire started by an electric wheelchair battery has hospitalized two senior citizens in Ann Arbor. The incident occurred Monday (Nov. 21) at University Living on South Street, not far from the University of Michigan campus. “Very, very lucky,” said Fire Chief Mike Kennedy. “This...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 killed in wrong-way, head-on crash along M-14 in Plymouth early Thanksgiving morning
Two Wayne County residents were killed after a driver entered the freeway going the wrong way along M-14 in Plymouth early Thursday morning. Michigan State Police said they were alerted to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling along westbound M-14 near Beck Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
