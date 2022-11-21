Matt Daniels, Milwaukee Repertory Theater's new Scrooge, talks 'A Christmas Carol'

On local stages, Matt Daniels has been everyone from Snoopy to Jeeves to Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton to a beleaguered steward on the doomed Titanic, bringing characteristic quality and energy to each performance.

This season, he'll play one of the biggest roles in Milwaukee theater — Scrooge in Milwaukee Repertory Theater's annual production of "A Christmas Carol." Performances begin Nov. 29.

A southern California native, Daniels graduated from the prestigious Juilliard School's drama division. Married to Milwaukee native Carrie Murphy, the classically trained actor began working here with Milwaukee Shakespeare in 2004 before performing at Milwaukee Rep, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Skylight Music Theatre, First Stage and other companies. He also is director of First Stage's Young Company, its training program for advanced high school actors.

Daniels remembers growing up with the Albert Finney musical "Scrooge." "That song ('Thank You Very Much') stuck with me,' he said.

This is his first "A Christmas Carol" as an actor, although he did perform three seasons in the parody "Scrooge in Rouge," staged by In Tandem Theatre.

Before a recent "Christmas Carol" rehearsal, Daniels talked about the unsung heroes of the Rep's production, affinities between Shakespeare and Dickens, and what kind of animal Scrooge would be. His responses to questions were condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

Q: What does performing Dickens have in common with Shakespeare?

Answer: Like Shakespeare, Dickens sees the humanity in every character, even the bad ones. He sees what made them the way they are. Dickens the man was a social reformer, and understood that a person's environment and upbringing and social circumstance contributed to the person they were to become. We don't have the same kind of evidence for that insight into Shakespeare. But I feel like the work certainly shows it.

They share a joy of language. You see it in Dickens' names especially. I love the way they both insert comedy into the darkest moments. In some of those moments, they are absurdist before Absurdism becomes a thing. I think they're just both very, very keen observers of the human animal.

Q: Scrooge seems like a shrunken soul. But you're a strapping 6' 2". What kind of adjustments are you making to play this role?

A: Even though he is shriveled, he is still an imposing presence. When you see him walking down the street, you cross the street to avoid him.

I've been playing with a lot of stuff physically, actually. He has spent his whole life and career hunched over a desk, which is going to do something to a person's frame. And I've been playing with how and what sort of transformation occurs after his revelation and redemption.

When I was in drama school, we worked a lot with using animals as inspiration. Dickens describes Scrooge as having "ferret eyes." So I've been using that ferret energy a little bit. A ferret has that sort of curve but can also sort of straighten up.

Q: What else are you doing to prepare to be Scrooge?

A: I read and reread and reread the source material. And I'm reading "David Copperfield" now, immersing myself in that Dickensian Victorian London. I like to do research on the writers. So (director) Mark (Clements) gave me this book he had used when he was adapting it, called "Inventing Scrooge" (by Carlo DeVito), a look at how Dickens' life informed Ebenezer Scrooge particularly.

Q: Is Scrooge funny?

A. The thing that struck me when I went back to the novella was just how funny it is. Without going overboard, there are moments when he is cartoony.

Scrooge definitely thinks Scrooge is funny. His sense of humor is incredibly dry.

Q: What other character in "A Christmas Carol" fascinates you?

A: Marley. We don't get to see what Marley's journey was. But he does this for Scrooge. It's a gift Scrooge is given. Marley lived the same life. And it has taken seven years for him to decide to bestow this gift or be able to bestow it. We've been talking a lot about what does that mean? Are there other spirits who have been condemned to walk the earth for seven years full of chains who are looking for their own friends?

Q: What's something audience members might not know about the whole process of bringing "A Christmas Carol" together?

A: The true unsung heroes of this production are the stage management team. There are so many literal moving parts, two turntables, all kinds of furniture going here and there. That team has to be able to get people and objects and stuff in the right places in not enough time. There's no way to do it without them.

If you go

Milwaukee Repertory Theater performs "A Christmas Carol" Nov. 29 through Dec. 24 at the Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. For tickets, visit milwaukeerep.com or call (414) 224-9490.