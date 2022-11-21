ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

High school students compete for cash and bragging rights at Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge

High school students put their skills to the test and demonstrated their knowledge of technology, innovation, and manufacturing to earn prizes in the Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge. The event provides a fun, engaging, and interactive competition focused on cooperation. About 144 high school students from 10 schools and one...
JASPER, IN
Jeannette Marie Rowden, 82, Ferdinand

Jeannette Marie Rowden was born on Easter Sunday in 1940 and passed away on Thanksgiving in 2022. She was one of five children born to Frank and Lena Marie (Courtney) Konrad. She was raised in Sacramento, California, and spent most of her life there before moving to Virginia Beach, Virginia, and then Ferdinand, Indiana.
FERDINAND, IN
Water rate increase expected for Huntingburg customers

During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Huntingburg Common Council introduced an ordinance to increase the rates for water customers. Financial advisor Buzz Krohn explained that two factors have impacted the need for the rate increase. First, the Patoka Regional Water and Sewer District has increased rates for all of its...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
Lovella Mary Sendelweck Ruckriegel, 87, Jasper

Lovella Mary Sendelweck Ruckriegel, 87, passed away on November 22, 2022, at 7:18 a.m. Her husband of 64 years, Robert Lee Clinton (Bob) Ruckriegel, preceded her in death. She is survived by their two sons, Al Ruckriegel (son-in-law, David Adams) of Terre Haute, Indiana and Sid Ruckriegel (& Andrew Rand) of Peoria, Illinois.
JASPER, IN
Linda S. Musselwhite, 75, Jasper

Linda S. Musselwhite, 75, of Jasper, rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. Linda was born in Crothersville, Ind., on August 30, 1947, to George “Bill” and Lucille M. (King) Miller. She married Daniel Price Musselwhite on August 14, 1971. Dan...
JASPER, IN
Norma Jean Traylor, 99, Petersburg

Norma Jean Traylor, 99, of Petersburg, passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 23, 2022, in Evansville. She was born September 4, 1923, to Leroy and Alma (Wininger) Harner in Washington. Norma married her husband of 53 years, Stanton Traylor, on August 12, 1944. She worked as a bank teller...
PETERSBURG, IN
Milton D. Pledger, 73, Santa Claus

Milton D. Pledger, 73, passed away on November 22, 2022. He was born December 29, 1948, in Dallas, Texas, the son of the late Douglas and Hazle (Yocham) Pledger. Milton was united in marriage on June 28, 1968, in Mesquite, Texas, to Judy Sorrells. He had worked as a maintenance...
SANTA CLAUS, IN

