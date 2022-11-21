ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

KMOV

West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving

News 4's Taylor Holt was live at Lambert Wednesday to talk about holiday travel. The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money. Updated: 2 hours ago. St. Louis City, St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton woman, Cedar Hill man injured in accident

A 43-year-old Fenton woman and 64-year-old Cedar Hill man were injured Tuesday morning, Nov. 22, in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and Delores Drive in Murphy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 6:40 a.m., Tamara L. Sigman, was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey west...
CEDAR HILL, MO
KFVS12

Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
CARDWELL, MO
KMOV

Some South County residents were overcharged on property taxes, will receive corrected bill

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Some South County residents will be receiving new property tax bills after an incorrect rate was used to calculate the original bills. St. Louis County officials made the announcement Friday, and it applies to 15,300 residents in the Gravois Creek Sewer District. The county says MSD submitted a property tax rate of .06 per $100 of a property’s assessed value. The initial bills that went out showed a rate calculated at .6 per $100.
KMOV

St. Charles County Amazon workers plan Black Friday strike

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens of workers inside the St. Peters Amazon STL 8 warehouse are preparing for one of the biggest online shopping days of the year. However, a strike is on the horizon and it’s not just happening in St. Peters. Amazon workers across the globe...
SAINT PETERS, MO
abc17news.com

Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Washington Park

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A 13-year-old boy was killed and three juveniles were wounded in a drive-by shooting over the weekend. According to Trooper Rodger Goines, a spokesman for the Illinois State Police District 11, the shooting took place around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the intersection of 45th Street and Bunkhum Road in Washington Park.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
midriversnewsmagazine.com

O’Fallon installs another sign on its Path of Heroes

O'Fallon's Path of Heroes honors residents who have made the ultimate sacrifice. During the O'Fallon City Council meeting on Nov. 14, council member Nathan Bibb (Ward 3) urged those assembled to check it out in the coming weeks. “I want to share exciting news that the next Hometown Heroes sign...
O'FALLON, MO
