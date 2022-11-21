Read full article on original website
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
1963 Split-Window Corvette With Rare Options And Great History
And it is for sale at OK Classic's Auction this weekend…. The 1963 Corvette coupe was a sensation when it was released. Its hidden headlights, sharp-edged styling, and dramatic "fastback" roofline with a split rear window made it unlike anything else on the road in those days. In the decades sense, it's become an icon of automotive design. This beautiful Corvette being offered by OK Classic’s Auction this weekend.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
This Restored Volkswagen Crew Cab is Selling At OK Classics Auction
This car is being sold by OK Classics. Crew cab pickup trucks are popular vehicles, no doubt. But what’s not as common knowledge is that VW offered crew cabs that mimicked their famous buses, a few decades back. Examples like this impressive restored VW Crew Cab offers two rows of seating and ample cargo room. Up for grabs from OK Auctions is a two owner restored 1966 Volkswagen Crew Cab.
topgear.com
What really makes a good family car? Here are 10 of the best
This is the people-mover for when ‘fun’ still features on your car-buying priority list, even if it’s had to slip down a few rungs as kids and their paraphernalia have slowly infiltrated every room of your house. Ford has long known how to make a car steer brilliantly, and even the S-Max and Galaxy MPVs didn’t escape its magic handling wand. Both offer seven-seat layouts, but the more svelte S-Max is best if you want something that looks a little neater and drives a touch sweeter. It’s also common to find one specced with a manual gearbox – y’know, like the hot hatchback you used to own.
topgear.com
For sale: world’s only factory-painted matte black, ex-royal Ferrari Enzo
Yes Mr Wayne, it *does* come in... Nero Opaco. Meet a very rare, unique low-mileage V12 with royal provenance. Skip 16 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. All 400 Ferrari Enzos came with a mesmeric 6.0-litre V12 and supernatural...
topgear.com
Stop what you’re doing and watch Lewis Hamilton rag an R34 Skyline in Japan
Well, here’s one way to blow off some steam. The 2022 F1 season wasn’t exactly ideal for Lewis Hamilton, with the Brit failing to win a race throughout the whole campaign for the first time in his career. Hamilton will be thankful that he never has to drive...
topgear.com
The Praga Bohema is a £1.1million, 700bhp supercar with Godzilla’s heart
Czechia’s first supercar blends Brit-boosted Japanese engine with tiny weight and big downforce. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Europe’s supercars are mainly Italian, German, and British… but another nation is in on the action. From...
How Does a Turbo Wastegate Work?
Adobe StockIt's job is similar to the blow-off valve, except on the exhaust side.
topgear.com
Did watches invent go-faster stripes?
Everyone knows stripes are worth a few extra bhp... or $$$ in the watch industry. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. You might expect a watch column on the pages of a car website to try to lure you in by saying how a mechanical watch is a piece of finely tuned machinery that is basically like wearing a sports car on your wrist. But there is no need this time, as the watches are making the point themselves with their very own go-faster stripes.
topgear.com
Your quick-fire guide to the original BMW 3.0 CSL
Coupe Sport Lightweight. Yeah, that was an easy one to start with, wasn’t it?. Of course, it’s from Germany, which brings on the ‘Let’s say it as BMW would’ crowd, much like people who only speak English insisting on calling homologation-special Ferraris ‘Gran Turismo Omologato’. So depending on how much of a stickler you are, CSL is Coupe Sport Leicht, or Coupe Sport Leichtbau.
Top Speed
The Best Street-Legal MotoGP Bikes Ranked By Top Speed
Not all of us have the opportunity to hop on a superbike and take it for a cruise around the world’s MotoGP tracks. Instead, riders head to the local track day with their street bike and live out their dreams of being a MotoGP contender. Unfortunately, many riders find themselves limited by the mechanical ability of their bike. One option is to spend thousands of dollars and countless hours modifying the bike to be faster and more powerful. However, another option is to buy a street-legal MotoGP bike. These motorcycles are either race bikes with the necessary components added to qualify as legal or street bikes inspired by their track counterparts. Here's a list of the 10 best street-legal MotoGP bikes along with their top speeds.
Does Wheel Size Matter?
Wheels have been trending upward in size for decades. Once upon a time, 15-inch diameter wheels were the standard, but by the early 2000s, 17-inch wheels became a sporty and premium option. In the 2000s, bigger wheels became a status thing from the aftermarket, and the automotive industry followed. Now, cars like the Audi RS Q8 come from the factory with 23-inch wheels, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be the first production car with 24-inch wheels. Why, though? Is there a performance benefit from larger diameter wheels, or is it purely a status thing? Let's take a look.
Own The Cruise-In With This 1960 Ford Starliner
Rare, good looking, and fun to drive, that’s the Galaxie way!. One of Ford's most famous luxury muscle car models has to have been the Galaxie. This massive automobile has seen a lot of action from racers to cruisers looking to have fun behind the wheel. However there is one example of a Ford Galaxie you probably haven’t seen before. That is the Ford Galaxie Starliner, a two-year car whose primary goal was looking good and providing a comforting driving experience in the process.
topgear.com
Check out these modified first-gen Porsche Cayennes
Middle Eastern importers add roof tents, spotlights and off-road tyres galore ahead of Icons of Porsche Festival. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The second annual Icons of Porsche Festival takes place in Dubai this weekend, and...
topgear.com
F1: Daniel Ricciardo is back at Red Bull
News from the F1 circus ahead of the winter break – Daniel Ricciardo has rejoined Red Bull as reserve driver for the 2023 season. We say ‘reserve driver’, but Red Bull of course refers to Danny Ric as its new ‘third driver’ with the Aussie set to conduct testing and simulator work as well as ‘commercial activity’ next season.
RideApart
Suzuki Shows Off Technical Prowess Behind New 776cc Parallel Twin
EICMA 2022 marked a watershed moment for Suzuki. Prior to the annual trade show, the Hamamatsu-based OEM hadn’t released a new engine in years. During that stint, many new Suzuki models leveraged long-in-the-tooth powerplants such as the K5 GSX-R1000 or 645cc, 90-degree V-twin. That wasn’t the case with the 2023 GSX-8S or V-Strom 800DE, though.
topgear.com
Mazda will go fully electric, and has released this mysterious new sportscar render
It's also making its factories carbon-neutral, too. But there’s a place for engines yet, it seems. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Welcome to the watershed. No, not that time of day when TV gets a...
