Grand Rapids Business Journal

Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening

A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
WZZM 13

2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving

SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
SPARTA, MI
iheart.com

Kids' Food Basket's Gobble Wobble Fun Run needs volunteers

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 17th annual Gobble Wobble is set to begin at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning at East Grand Rapids Middle School. Organizers with the Kids' Food Basket are looking for volunteers for set up, tear down, packet pickup, and course marshals. The shifts begin around 6 a.m., but event organizers say people will be released before 10:30 a.m.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Bar night safety tips from Kalamazoo Public Safety

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The night before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest bar night of the year. As friends and family members gather at local watering holes to catch up and celebrate some pre-holiday cheer, police remind the public that drinking responsibly is important. On the go: Michigan lawmakers consider...
KALAMAZOO, MI

