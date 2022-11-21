Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening
A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Nov. 25-27)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After eating some good food this Thanksgiving, you may be looking for fun things to do with family and/or friends who may be in town visiting for the holiday weekend. Don’t worry – there’s plenty of fun activities going on in Grand Rapids this holiday...
The city of Grand Haven says taking WGHN off of 92.1 was nothing personal.
Grand Haven's local radio station of 67 years is no longer broadcasting on 92.1. The station says they'll be up and running again as soon as possible.
WZZM 13
2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Fox17
Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving
SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
PD: 2 injured in southeast Grand Rapids shooting
Police say two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
Michigan Creamery’s Ice Cream Wins Best in the Entire U.S.
Did you know that the best vanilla ice cream in the whole country is made right here in the Mitten State?. A top honor was awarded to Nashville, Michigan's MOO-ville Creamery by The North American Ice Cream Association at "Conecon" in Fort Worth Texas earlier this month. At the convention,...
wkzo.com
Consumers Energy to provide free $10 Downtown Dollars gift certificates in Kalamazoo on Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Small Business Saturday is an annual American holiday that celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to buy from small businesses in their area. And Consumers Energy is looking to help Kalamazoo residents take advantage by giving away free $10 Downtown Dollars Gift Certificates. Shoppers...
iheart.com
Kids' Food Basket's Gobble Wobble Fun Run needs volunteers
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 17th annual Gobble Wobble is set to begin at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning at East Grand Rapids Middle School. Organizers with the Kids' Food Basket are looking for volunteers for set up, tear down, packet pickup, and course marshals. The shifts begin around 6 a.m., but event organizers say people will be released before 10:30 a.m.
WWMTCw
Bar night safety tips from Kalamazoo Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The night before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest bar night of the year. As friends and family members gather at local watering holes to catch up and celebrate some pre-holiday cheer, police remind the public that drinking responsibly is important. On the go: Michigan lawmakers consider...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
mibiz.com
Wolverine Building Group co-owner steps down to pursue new opportunities, focus on equity in industry
KENTWOOD — Wolverine Building Group co-owner Aaron Jonker has sold his shares in the construction company to pursue “a couple of different opportunities” that could involve a more development-oriented role focused on equity in the industry. Company officials recently announced that Jonker sold his shares to co-owner...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
Tired of delays for road work on I-196 near Grand Rapids? Crews reopening lanes for winter
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Despite a downpour of snow, construction crews have successfully made it to the midway point of a $66 million project aimed at rebuilding 14 miles of I-196. Commuters for months experienced delays because of the construction on the stretch of highway in Ottawa County, which...
Flames rekindle at business near Hudsonville after early morning fire
Firefighters were called to a business near Hudsonville Thursday morning after a truck caught fire inside a garage.
Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
What’s that off Prairie Street in Grandville? Family-owned business has big plans
GRANDVILLE, MI — A family-owned business in Grandville is planning to be able to at least double its production capacity by next summer with a large building expansion. Harbor Foam, at 2950 Prairie St. SW, has broken ground on a nearly 71,000-square-foot expansion to its current building. “We’re seeing...
