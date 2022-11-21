Read full article on original website
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the victim was walking across Missouri Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east. The victim was then hit on his hand by another vehicle that was going west. The driver of the second vehicle had seen the victim being hit and had tried to apply the brakes but was not able to do so in time.
ABC 15 News
Officer hurt, one in custody after police shooting in Mesa
MESA, AZ — One person is in custody and an officer was hospitalized after Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting overnight. The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. Mesa Police Department officials say the incident began around 11 p.m. Thursday when officers attempted to stop...
ABC 15 News
MCSO: Two adults found dead in vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane
GOODYEAR, AZ — A portion of MC 85 in the West Valley is shut down Friday due to a death investigation, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says. Around 9:20 a.m., deputies were called to check out a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road near MC 85 and Cotton Lane. Inside the vehicle, deputies found two adults who were dead.
AZFamily
Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
AZFamily
Friends remember family of 4 killed in Peoria car crash
Friends remember family of 4 killed in Peoria car crash
Abducted child found in Tucson, arrests made
Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.
AZFamily
2 bodies found inside ‘suspicious vehicle’ on MC-85 near Goodyear, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two adults were found dead inside a “suspicious vehicle” on the outskirts of Goodyear Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that the bodies were found sometime Friday morning along MC-85 near Cotton Lane, While details are...
AZFamily
Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
3 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Casa Grande (Casa Grande, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred near State Route 587 on the westbound lanes off Interstate 10 at around 4 a.m.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Phoenix man
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Friday, Nov. 25, for a missing Phoenix man. According to the Phoenix Police Department, 78-year-old Brian Thomas Hanrahan was safely located driving his vehicle and was reunited with his family. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights...
AZFamily
Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting
Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting
One person has died after a shooting involving Chandler police Wednesday
One person has died after a shooting incident involving Chandler police. Chandler police say the incident happened after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Gilbert and Pecos roads.
AZFamily
Family holds vigil for barber killed in Avondale freeway shooting
Family holds vigil for barber killed in Avondale freeway shooting
santansun.com
Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler
The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the night of...
AZFamily
Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fry’s Food and Drug store in the East Valley is temporarily closed as deputies investigate a stabbing that left a store employee hospitalized early Wednesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing report at the Fry’s...
MCSO investigating stabbing at East Valley grocery store
MESA, Ariz. — A man sustained stab wounds early Wednesday morning at a grocery store in east Mesa, officials say. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Fry's store located near Ellsworth and Broadway roads at about 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Once deputies arrived,...
KTAR.com
Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot
PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
AZFamily
Armed burglar shot by police in Chandler neighborhood
Armed burglar shot by police in Chandler neighborhood
fox10phoenix.com
Young boy hit by float during Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - A 10-year-old boy received minor injuries at the Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade after he was hit by a float, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The boy had been on top of one of the floats when he fell, and officials say he was...
