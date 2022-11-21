ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

Scrappers preparing for Elk season

The Nashville Scrappers are gearing up to take on the Elkins Elks tomorrow night. Head Coach Mike Volarvich talked about the team practicing on Thanksgiving and how his team put in the effort and time to prepare for Friday night’s game. Volarvich feels the team has been very successful...
Scrappers and Elks battle it out tonight for spot in 4A semi-finals

The Nashville Scrappers will be on the road to Elkins tonight to play the Elks. Head Coach Mike Volarvich talked about how skillful the Elks are and how competitive they are this season. The Elks are 10-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play. The Scrappers are 8-3 overall and 3-2...
Murfreesboro resident arrested in Nashville and charged with drug possession

On November 6th, Nashville Patrol Officer Dustin Wakefield responded to a call about a suspicious person at Wal-Mart. The employee that called said the suspect had been in the parking lot for approximately 3 hours in a black Chevrolet pickup. The employee also stated that when the suspect was inside the store, he appeared to be following a female juvenile.
