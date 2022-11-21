Read full article on original website
KTBS
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on January 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty...
Elkins, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
arkadelphian.com
Living a grateful life: HSU professor keeps positive focus after life-changing accident
On the morning of July 5, I was acting in my common capacity as a lifeguard at the Henderson State University pool for various local characters who come to get some light exercise or self-managed physical therapy. It is a job I enjoy and a crowd I’ve come to care for a great deal over the years. It helps that they are all good swimmers, so I don’t have to worry too much. On that Tuesday, like many before, Dr. Beth Wyatt came in chipper as ever, wheeling in her friend Ann Robinson and, with me, helping her transfer from her wheelchair to the pool. She, or I, or both of us probably said to the other “See you on Thursday.”
southwestarkansasradio.com
Murfreesboro resident arrested in Nashville and charged with drug possession
On November 6th, Nashville Patrol Officer Dustin Wakefield responded to a call about a suspicious person at Wal-Mart. The employee that called said the suspect had been in the parking lot for approximately 3 hours in a black Chevrolet pickup. The employee also stated that when the suspect was inside the store, he appeared to be following a female juvenile.
swarkansasnews.com
Man who threatened area mayors back in trouble
The Howard County man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court for threatening to hang seven southwest Arkansas mayors in 2015 has been charged with a weapon violation in Howard County. Maverick Bryan, 62, who has a Highway 27 Nashville address, was charged Nov. 15 with being a...
magnoliareporter.com
Truck crashes into parked RV, killing occupant
A man inside a parked recreational vehicle died Tuesday in a wreck at 173 Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Daniel Chavez, 37, of Hot Springs was driving a Ford F-250 truck south on the road. The truck crossed the center line and exited the road into the northbound lane’s roadside, where it struck the RV. The first RV then struck a second parked RV.
One dead, two injured after driver crashes into parked RVs
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — One person is dead following a deadly collision in Hot Springs on Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 21 around 4:27 p.m. as a truck driver was traveling along Thornton Ferry Street in Garland County. The driver, who was driving a 2018 Ford...
txktoday.com
Fentanyl Death Alleged In Fed’s Conspiracy Indictment For Five In Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas–Four new defendants have been added to a case that began in the spring with the indictment of a local man who allegedly had 500 fake opioid prescription pills containing fentanyl stashed beneath his kitchen sink. At a detention hearing on March 1 in Texarkana’s downtown federal building,...
ktoy1047.com
Precautionary boil water notice issued
This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break when a contractor hit a line while doing a bore.
arkadelphian.com
Joan family loses home to fire on Thanksgiving eve
JOAN — A house fire has left a Clark County family without a roof over their heads on the day before Americans give thanks for all their blessings. About 20 minutes before noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, volunteer firemen of the East Clark County Fire Department were summoned to a fully engulfed mobile home located at the intersection of Mt. Morriah and Round Hill roads. Minutes later the Arkadelphia Fire Department was dispatched to the scene for assistance.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Cash app lands Nashville resident in jail
On November 8, Diana Shaw of Nashville was visiting her daughter, 31-year-old Amanda Sullivan at 910 Grumbles Street in Nashville. During the visit, Sullivan allegedly took Shaw’s cell phone and refused the give it back. Shaw reportedly went outside to her vehicle and used another phone to contact the police.
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to shooting
Police received a call around 9 a.m. that someone had been shot at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. Once on scene, officers located a 16-year-old female who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The victim has been taken to a local hospital. There has been no word yet on a suspect in the shooting.
ktoy1047.com
Over-turned semi reroutes traffic
The wreck occurred near the Summerhill Exit, forcing traffic to reroute while work crews and police cleared the scene. There’s been no word yet on any injuries sustained by the driver. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department wants to remind residents that buzzed driving is drunk driving this holiday season.
Accidental Shooting Leaves Texarkana Teen Wounded Tuesday Morning
One young man is in custody on firearms charges at this point in connection with the shooting and wounding of a 16-year-old female at a Texas-side apartment complex Tuesday morning. Details are still coming in but it appears to be an accidental shooting that took place Tuesday morning at the...
txktoday.com
Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinics for Arkansas Residents
Earlier this year an ordinance was passed on the Arkansas side of Texarkana stating all animals need to be spayed/neutered unless owners are licensed breeders. To help alleviate any unwanted fees, the Animal Care and Adoption center will be hosting several low cost spay/neuter clinics in 2023 to help with the new ordinance that was passed for Texarkana Arkansas City limits.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Scrappers defeat Redskins to advance to quarterfinals and will face the Elks the day after turkey day
The Nashville Scrappers advanced to the quarterfinals of the 4A state playoffs. Head Coach Mike Volarvich discussed how happy he was with the Scrappers and how the team played on both sides of the ball. The Scrappers are prepping for the next round of the playoffs and gearing up for...
ktoy1047.com
Hope man charged with possession
44-year-old Rito Alvarado-Gomez was stopped by Ashdown police on October 20 for speeding. In the course of the traffic stop, police searched Gomez’s vehicle, noting multiple air fresheners inside. Police found a small pouch of a substance believed to be cocaine in the center console. Police field tested the...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Scrappers and Elks battle it out tonight for spot in 4A semi-finals
The Nashville Scrappers will be on the road to Elkins tonight to play the Elks. Head Coach Mike Volarvich talked about how skillful the Elks are and how competitive they are this season. The Elks are 10-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play. The Scrappers are 8-3 overall and 3-2...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Scrappers preparing for Elk season
The Nashville Scrappers are gearing up to take on the Elkins Elks tomorrow night. Head Coach Mike Volarvich talked about the team practicing on Thanksgiving and how his team put in the effort and time to prepare for Friday night’s game. Volarvich feels the team has been very successful...
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
