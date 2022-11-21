Read full article on original website
WBBJ
LGBTQ+ resources available nationally, West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Saturday, November 19, a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado left five people dead, and 19 others injured. Since the shooting, the Colorado Springs community has been working to ensure those lost are remembered by their correct identity, as well as honored among the community.
localmemphis.com
Midtown mother reflects on her journey through grief and loss as the holiday season arrives
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season can be challenging if you are dealing with the death of someone close to you; for some, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, for others not so much. The loss of a loved one and the subsequent grief can consume the holiday cheer.
A family’s lifeline: How one bill can give permanent funding to the Tennessee Deaf Mentor & Parent Advisor program
One family described the program as a "lifeline."
‘It’s not fair’: Mom speaks out after son shot twice in head outside Memphis health clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a person was critically shot outside the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthon Health Clinic in Orange Mound on Wednesday morning. Latrice Bankston identified the 18-year-old victim as her son, LaTayvon Bankston. “I don’t know what it is with these young boys...
Memphis native among five killed in Colorado nightclub shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A candlelight vigil was held in Cooper-Young Monday night after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado. There was a moment of silence as people lit their candles for the 25 people who were injured and the five people who died in Saturday night’s shooting, including Memphis […]
Shooting this afternoon in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 401 North Dunlap Street. One male shooting victim was taken to Regional One Health by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition. No suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
No Barrier Women's shelter hopes to address underserved homeless population
MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people in need, finding a place to call home can be difficult, even during the holidays. According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, there were more than 1,000 people homeless on any given night in Shelby County. Shelters can offer somewhere to stay, but some of them in the Memphis area are not designed for women. The Hospitality Hub was brought into existence to help fight this, with the goal to help its residence create a better life.
16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after police say was shot on Thanksgiving morning. Police say the victim arrived in a private vehicle to Methodist North around 5 a.m. He is currently in critical condition. Police believe he was shot in the Raleigh area.
desotocountynews.com
Thanksgiving means serving others for Southaven family
Photo: Westy’s Restaurant on North Main Street at Jackson Avenue near downtown Memphis. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) John David Wheeler and family continue tradition to help feed others for Thanksgiving and Christmas. While many of you were savoring a Thanksgiving feast replete with turkey and dressings together with friends and loved...
actionnews5.com
3 juveniles, 1 adult injured in Raleigh-area crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bad crash in the Raleigh area has sent three juveniles and one woman to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. At 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Ridgemont Avenue and New Allen Road, where all four were located. All three minors were transported...
Three children, woman injured in Raleigh crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman and three children were rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Raleigh Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened at Ridgemont Avenue and New Allen Road around 1 p.m. One child was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The other two children were taken to the hospital in […]
North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
SUV sprayed with multiple gunshots in Black Friday shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to shooting call at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at 1:38 a.m. When ABC24 arrived, a white SUV with multiple gun shots was still present at the scene. The driver's side of the SUV was sprayed with bullets from front to back. The SUV was seen stopped at a traffic intersection light in the street.
Two kids shot during apparent drive-by in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are recovering after being shot in Southwest Mmephis Wednesday night. A 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were injured when numerous shots were fired into a house on the 4000 Block of Westmont Road near Raines. Police say it happened just before midnight. Both juveniles were transported to LeBonhuer in […]
Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
Pedestrian crash on Shelby Dr. leaves one dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed on Thursday night during a pedestrian crash. The crash happened at Dalton and Shelby Drive around 10 p.m. Police say the pedestrian was killed at the scene.
actionnews5.com
COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ (COGIC) has announced that Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died peacefully at her home Sunday evening at the age of 84. She was the former presiding bishop and the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson, who died in 2007. Patterson was also president...
Hyde Park woman self-funds Thanksgiving giveaway, serves 160
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is expected to bring out the spirit of charity in many across the community. This includes one Memphis woman who donated from her own pocket to make sure those who were less fortunate were fed this Thanksgiving. “I’m grateful for giving back to...
localmemphis.com
Gender-affirming care cancelled with no explanation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Evans family is devastated, disappointed and hoping for things to turn around before insurance runs out. A house full of love, is at a standstill after their sibling Chris was removed from a list of patients awaiting gender affirming surgery. “It was a very shocking,...
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Deputies Feed the Needy with annual Thanksgiving event
SCSO Feed the Needy Event Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office participated in their annual Feed the Needy campaign, providing food and resources for over 3,800 households in impoverished Mid-South neighborhoods. More than 400 boxes were also given to various non-profits and churches in the 28th annual event. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
