Northwest Arkansas outdoor startups get leg up from GORP

By Worth Sparkman
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 4 days ago

Seven entrepreneurs graduated from University of Arkansas' Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) business incubator last Thursday.

What happened: About 60 people gathered at The Collaborative , the University of Arkansas' campus in Bentonville, to see presentations from the founder-graduates and, in some cases, check out prototype products.

Why it matters: The outdoor recreation industry is burgeoning in NWA. Business incubators and accelerators like GORP are helping build a network of entrepreneurs poised to capitalize on Arkansas' natural resources.

Details: Founders and employees receive training through weekly workshops and mentoring to help them scale and commercialize their services and products. They also receive up to $15,000 in seed funding from the U of A for completing the program.

The seven graduating companies were:

  • Yonder Adventure Company : a full-service Buffalo National River tour guide business.
  • Merman Bicycles : The company plans to make steel and titanium hardtail mountain bikes designed on NWA's trails.
  • Rover Hunting: Two partners are working on a prototype tree-stand that's more portable and easier to deploy for hunting on public lands, where stands must be removed after each hunt.
  • XNA Bikes : Founder and father Saul Fernandez plans to build quality carbon-fiber mountain bikes at a low price point — about $3,500 compared to $7,500 — to lower the entry barrier for the MTB-curious.
  • Just: This will be a combo eatery-coffee-beer-rest stop and Airbnb destination in south Fayetteville, right on the Razorback Regional Greenway.
  • Morii: The maker of a yet-to-be-revealed "Hatch Pack" promises to make car camping from an SUV safer and easier.
  • Gnargo Bike Co. : The company reclaims high-quality steel frames to build electric-assisted cargo cycles ready for grocery or pre-school runs.

Of note: Two of the startups — Gnargo and Just — are led by married couples, and XNA Bikes founder Saul Fernandez has involved his high school-aged daughter in his business.

What's next: GORP is accepting applications for its third cohort of companies through Dec. 11. That group will begin Jan. 19 and run through April 13.

ABOUT

Axios NW Arkansas, anchored by Worth Sparkman and Alex Golden, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nw-arkansas

