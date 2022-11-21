Read full article on original website
WATCH: David Popovici Swims 3:43 400m Free for 3rd National Title of the Meet
The 18-year-old Popovici posted a time of 3:43.00, shaving more than three seconds off his previous best to edge 17-year-old Vlad Stancu. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari.
LEN Awards Medals from 25k Open Water Race at Euros, Forms New Technical Committee
Three months after the 25k open water competition was canceled mid-race at the European Championships, LEN is awarding medals following an investigation. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala. Three months after the 25k open water competition was canceled mid-race at the 2022 European Championships, LEN (European Swimming League) has decided to...
