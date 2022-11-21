Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
soultracks.com
Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl
For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Lauren London Launches New Collection to Honor Los Angeles and the Late Nipsey Hussle
Actress and girlfriend to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle Lauren London set to release her new collaboration with Puma, the powerhouse brand that has partnered with her to release the L.A. Love Story. The 10-piece collection will serve as an ode to Los Angeles, a place she says she shares...
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Clothes for Days! Rapper Rick Ross’ Friends Call Him a Hoarder After He Reveals His Shoe-Filled Mansion
Hip-hop artist Rick Ross denies claims that he is a hoarder after his friends commented on his shoe-filled mansion in a video shared on his Instagram Stories. Mounds of clothes and shoes are seen in the funny video as the recording artist tries to organize his closets inside his 235-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia. Ross asks his friends in the background if he is hoarding, and after they say he is, he disagrees with them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
Drake Apparently Unfollowed Taylor Swift After Sharing A Screenshot Of The Billboard Charts With “Anti-Hero” Erased From The Top Spot And People Really Aren’t Happy About It
If you’re a fan of Drake or Taylor Swift — or both — you might be aware of the artists’ long-spanning friendship. The duo have consistently been vocal about their mutual respect for one another. Not only did Taylor name-check him on her 2019 track “I Forgot That You Existed,” but they also sparked speculation that they’d be collaborating on a song as recently as this year.
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Complex
Saweetie on ‘The Single Life,’ Takeoff’s Passing, Grammys & More
Since the release of “Closer” featuring H.E.R. earlier this year in February, fans have waited tirelessly for Saweetie to drop new music… and now, they’re finally in luck. The Bay Area native returns with her highly anticipated project titled The Single Life, speaking volumes to her transition into being completely independent for a year and a half now (Quavo and her split in March 2021).
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features
He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
Cardi B Delivers Show-Stopping Performance of 'Tomorrow 2' Remix with Rapper GloRilla at 2022 AMAs
The rapper appeared alongside GloRilla to perform "Tomorrow 2" at the awards show on Sunday, marking her first televised performance since the death of Migos' Takeoff earlier this month Cardi B stole the show at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The 30-year-old rap superstar made a surprise appearance alongside GloRilla to deliver the debut performance of their hit "Tomorrow 2," a remix of the 23-year-old rapper's single "Tomorrow," on the awards show, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. The televised performance marked Cardi...
Complex
NBA YoungBoy Says He’ll Give Up Rapping for $100 Million
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is ready to give up the rap game … for the right price. The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of his portable hard drive. YoungBoy told his followers he was willing to sell the storage device for a whopping nine figures; and once the transaction was completed, he would retire from rapping.
HipHopDX.com
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
The FADER
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares share World Cup promo single “Tukoh Taka”
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares are teaming up for “Tukoh Taka,” a new song released in anticipation of Sunday’s kickoff of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Keeping true to the unifying theme of the event it’s meant to promote, the song brings in elements of reggaeton and Arabic pop over a house-rap foundation. For the video, Minaj parties in a bus while Maluma and Fares party in a green-screened desert. Watch it above.
Complex
Sneakbo Drops Off New Mixtape ‘Made In Brixton’
Continuing a staggering run of productivity that’s seen him release one full-length project every single year since 2018, the black cat himself, Sneakbo, is back with his brand new mixtape Made In Brixton. It’s a mammoth release, too, packing 21 tracks into its one-hour runtime. Despite that, he’s kept...
Complex
Stormzy Calls On Sampha, Black Sherif, India Arie & More For Third Studio Album ‘This Is What I Mean’
After much fanfare, Stormzy’s third full-length album, This Is What I Mean, has now been released. He first signposted that something was coming with the marathon “Mel Made Me Do It” visual (which sadly doesn’t feature on the album), before officially kicking off the build-up with “Hide & Seek” in October.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Suggests Offset & Lil Baby Beef Began Over Dice Game
He and DJ Vlad mentioned that you won’t find Jay-Z in the hood playing dice. The rumored tension between Offset and Lil Baby is being discussed by Akademiks once again. The labelmates’ relationship was called into question years ago when gossip surfaced about an alleged altercation. Moreover, a driving force for keeping those conversations alive is Akademiks, and he’s chatting with VladTV about the crux of the controversy.
