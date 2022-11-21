Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Related
NBC Sports
Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings
If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion. During the third quarter, Henry caught what looked like his second touchdown of...
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones had conversation with Odell Beckham on Thursday
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wouldn’t confirm that the team has a Dec. 5 set up with free agent receiver Odell Beckham. But Jones did allow that he had a conversation with Beckham by phone on Thursday as the Cowboys’ recruitment of Beckham continues. The Cowboys traded for Charles...
NBC Sports
Cowboys’ two interceptions, seven penalties help Giants take 13-7 lead into locker room
The Cowboys can’t get out of their own way today. Four days after destroying the Vikings 40-3, the Cowboys trail the Giants 13-7 at halftime. The Cowboys have been their own worst enemy. The Giants have held Tony Pollard to 21 total yards on 10 touches and stopped Ezekiel...
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter
The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
NBC Sports
Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return
Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control
With Thursday night’s game tied at 23, the Patriots had the ball at the Minnesota six. It was third and goal. Tight end Hunter Henry caught the ball at the goal line and reached it across before hitting the ground. He lost possession of the ball and then finished the catch in the field of play.
NBC Sports
Marcus Mariota: You’ve got to have a couple of guys step up to replace Kyle Pitts
The Falcons lost one of their best offensive players potentially for the rest of the season in tight end Kyle Pitts, who was placed on injured reserve this week with a torn MCL. Quarterback Marcus Mariota said this week that losing Pitts is “tough,” though he noted the tight end...
NBC Sports
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 12 picks: Giants-Cowboys, Bengals-Titans and more
LIONS (4-6) at BILLS (7-3) Thursday, 12:30 p.m. on CBS. Thanksgiving Day football kicks off with Bills-Lions, a matchup that figured to be a lot more lopsided just a few weeks ago. Buffalo is already plenty familiar with Ford Field, having played their last Sunday when snow prevented the Bills from hosting the Browns. Buffalo should take care of business here, but the Lions tend to play inspired football on Turkey Day.
NBC Sports
Ronnie Stanley out, Devin Duvernay questionable for Ravens
The Ravens are set to have quarterback Lamar Jackson in the lineup, but they will not have left tackle Ronnie Stanley on Sunday. Stanley injured his ankle during last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and he missed practice all three days this week, so it was not a great surprise to learn that he has been ruled out of this Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Stanley missed most of the last two seasons with ankle issues and he was out the first four games of this season as well.
NBC Sports
Vikings have second highest single-game completion percentage against Bill Belichick’s Patriots
Bill Belichick is in his 23rd year of coaching the Patriots. That’s 364 regular-season games. Last night, the Vikings connected on a higher percentage of throws than any other team had in 362 of them. Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Vikings generated a completion percentage of 81.6 percent...
NBC Sports
The 10 most under-rated people in the Eagles' organization
This one isn’t about Jalen Hurts or Darius Slay. It’s not about Nick Sirianni or Jonathan Gannon. It’s not about Jeffrey Lurie or Howie Roseman. Today, we celebrate some of the more unheralded players, coaches, trainers and scouts who have helped the Eagles get to 9-1. Some...
NBC Sports
Shanahan's comical advice to 49ers for Thanksgiving break
SANTA CLARA -- With a short week ahead, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave his team some advice to follow during their Thanksgiving day off. After returning from a week of travel to Colorado Springs and Mexico City, Shanahan understands his players' need to enjoy their day off on Thursday.
NBC Sports
Raheem Mostert listed as doubtful for Sunday
The Dolphins are set to play without a key member of their offensive backfield when they face the Texans on Sunday. Running back Raheem Mostert has been listed as doubtful to play. Mostert was able to return for a limited practice on Friday, which would seem to be a good sign for his chances of making it back into the lineup in Week 13.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: I didn’t think we’d beat Chargers with same play as last year, but we did
There was some deja vu for the Chargers last Sunday when Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored a game-winning touchdown because Kelce had also gotten the winning score against them in an overtime game in 2021 and the similarities did not end there. Kelce told Peter King for Football Morning...
NBC Sports
Kyle Allen relishes another opportunity to start
Kyle Allen has not started a game since Nov. 8, 2020, when he was with Washington. He has not even played since Dec. 26, 2021, which came in mop-up duty. In fact, he has thrown only 19 passes since the beginning of the 2021 season. Allen, though, will start on...
NBC Sports
Darrell Henderson won’t play for Jaguars Sunday
The Ravens defense won’t have to deal with running back Darrell Henderson on Sunday. Henderson was claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars after being cut by the Rams this week, but head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday, via Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com, that Henderson will not suit up this weekend. Pederson said that the team “loves his physicality, he’s a downhill guy,” but it’s too soon for him to play given his limited time learning the playbook.
NBC Sports
Why Sirianni will never doubt Gannon
Nick Sirianni shouldn’t even have to defend Jonathan Gannon. The Eagles are 9-1, the defense is ranked No. 2 in the league and since Sirianni and Gannon got here last year, the Eagles’ defense is 5th-best in the NFL. The Eagles have held 13 of the last 15 teams they’ve faced to 17 or fewer points.
NBC Sports
DeAndre Hopkins finds Charvarius Ward’s “steroid boy” attack “laughable”
In the aftermath of Monday night’s Mexico City game between the 49ers and Cardinals, San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward sounded off on Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Ward, among other things, called Hopkins “steroid boy.”. Hopkins responded on Friday, while meeting with reporters. “Obviously that was very personal,” Hopkins...
