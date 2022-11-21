ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NBC Sports

Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings

If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion. During the third quarter, Henry caught what looked like his second touchdown of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones had conversation with Odell Beckham on Thursday

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wouldn’t confirm that the team has a Dec. 5 set up with free agent receiver Odell Beckham. But Jones did allow that he had a conversation with Beckham by phone on Thursday as the Cowboys’ recruitment of Beckham continues. The Cowboys traded for Charles...
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter

The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
NBC Sports

Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return

Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots

If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
NBC Sports

NFL Week 12 picks: Giants-Cowboys, Bengals-Titans and more

LIONS (4-6) at BILLS (7-3) Thursday, 12:30 p.m. on CBS. Thanksgiving Day football kicks off with Bills-Lions, a matchup that figured to be a lot more lopsided just a few weeks ago. Buffalo is already plenty familiar with Ford Field, having played their last Sunday when snow prevented the Bills from hosting the Browns. Buffalo should take care of business here, but the Lions tend to play inspired football on Turkey Day.
NBC Sports

Ronnie Stanley out, Devin Duvernay questionable for Ravens

The Ravens are set to have quarterback Lamar Jackson in the lineup, but they will not have left tackle Ronnie Stanley on Sunday. Stanley injured his ankle during last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and he missed practice all three days this week, so it was not a great surprise to learn that he has been ruled out of this Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Stanley missed most of the last two seasons with ankle issues and he was out the first four games of this season as well.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

The 10 most under-rated people in the Eagles' organization

This one isn’t about Jalen Hurts or Darius Slay. It’s not about Nick Sirianni or Jonathan Gannon. It’s not about Jeffrey Lurie or Howie Roseman. Today, we celebrate some of the more unheralded players, coaches, trainers and scouts who have helped the Eagles get to 9-1. Some...
PENN, PA
NBC Sports

Shanahan's comical advice to 49ers for Thanksgiving break

SANTA CLARA -- With a short week ahead, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave his team some advice to follow during their Thanksgiving day off. After returning from a week of travel to Colorado Springs and Mexico City, Shanahan understands his players' need to enjoy their day off on Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports

Raheem Mostert listed as doubtful for Sunday

The Dolphins are set to play without a key member of their offensive backfield when they face the Texans on Sunday. Running back Raheem Mostert has been listed as doubtful to play. Mostert was able to return for a limited practice on Friday, which would seem to be a good sign for his chances of making it back into the lineup in Week 13.
NBC Sports

Kyle Allen relishes another opportunity to start

Kyle Allen has not started a game since Nov. 8, 2020, when he was with Washington. He has not even played since Dec. 26, 2021, which came in mop-up duty. In fact, he has thrown only 19 passes since the beginning of the 2021 season. Allen, though, will start on...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Darrell Henderson won’t play for Jaguars Sunday

The Ravens defense won’t have to deal with running back Darrell Henderson on Sunday. Henderson was claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars after being cut by the Rams this week, but head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday, via Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com, that Henderson will not suit up this weekend. Pederson said that the team “loves his physicality, he’s a downhill guy,” but it’s too soon for him to play given his limited time learning the playbook.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Why Sirianni will never doubt Gannon

Nick Sirianni shouldn’t even have to defend Jonathan Gannon. The Eagles are 9-1, the defense is ranked No. 2 in the league and since Sirianni and Gannon got here last year, the Eagles’ defense is 5th-best in the NFL. The Eagles have held 13 of the last 15 teams they’ve faced to 17 or fewer points.
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

DeAndre Hopkins finds Charvarius Ward’s “steroid boy” attack “laughable”

In the aftermath of Monday night’s Mexico City game between the 49ers and Cardinals, San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward sounded off on Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Ward, among other things, called Hopkins “steroid boy.”. Hopkins responded on Friday, while meeting with reporters. “Obviously that was very personal,” Hopkins...
ARIZONA STATE

