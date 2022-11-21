ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NBC 10 News Today: Senator Bill Cassidy announces he is not running for Louisiana governor

By Rickenzie Johnikin
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fL3h_0jISpN9K00

This website uses cookies

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.

Comments / 12

flower power
4d ago

lol because he knows he wont get any votes. maybe the ones with a D beside their name might give him a few. Cassidy you can't even walk the streets .

Reply(1)
6
Related
KTBS

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies

The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSAT 12

Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law.
TEXAS STATE
ksgf.com

Missouri, Louisiana Attorneys General to Depose Dr. Fauci Tomorrow

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Tomorrow, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will depose Dr. Anthony Fauci in their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media companies to censor speech. “Tomorrow, along with my colleague from Louisiana, my Office and I...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Donelon: Claims of insurance crisis in Louisiana true

Since the double-punch of Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020, 11 residential property insurance companies doing business in Louisiana have been declared financially insolvent and 12 can longer conduct business in the state. Combined, the 11 insolvent insurers held 184,000 policies. To cover the outstanding claims of the insolvent insurers,...
LOUISIANA STATE
thedispatchonline.net

Texans re-elect Governor Abbott

Reproductive rights, the Texas power grid failure, and the Uvalde school shooting. Those three major topics of concern weighed on his re-election campaign. Neck-and-neck with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for months all across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ultimately won the high-stake competition. As voters absorbed the candidates debates, rallies,...
TEXAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Deadlines, reminders for Louisianans voting in Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Congressional General Election in Louisiana will be on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are deadlines Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says voters need to know ahead of visiting the polls. Early Voting Early voting will take place Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 27) from 8:30 a.m. to […]
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

What was Louisiana’s most searched Thanksgiving dish?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The sides just became the main. According to data from Google Trends, how to make stuffing was one of the most searched Thanksgiving-related topics in the country this year. In Louisiana, cornbread dressing was the most uniquely searched stuffing. New Mexico, Texas, Mississippi, and other southern states also looked up cornbread dressing recipes.
LOUISIANA STATE
T. Ware

Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any elections

Texas politicians express strong opinions about who should vote in all elections -Photo byEdmond Dantes. “If you’re in the United States illegally, you don’t have the right to vote—period,” according to Congressman August Pfluger’s press release. He represents the 11th district of Texas. Congressman Pfluger introduced a bill to prevent non-citizens from voting in Washington, D.C. elections.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Louisiana runs into problems distributing lawmakers’ pet project money

The Louisiana State Capitol (Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) For months, Louisiana has struggled to fund a handful of legislators’ controversial pet projects because lawmakers inserted the wrong information into state budget documents or used vague language that financial staff can’t decipher. Legislators have been voting on a rolling series...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy