Anderson County, SC

wspa.com

Man dies in single-car crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Oconee County.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dead after truck crashes into tree in Campobello

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday afternoon when a truck crashed into a tree in Campobello. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened near the corner of West Frontage Road and Smith Chapel Lane around 2:40 p.m. The coroner identified the victim as 73-year-old...
CAMPOBELLO, SC
wspa.com

One dead after single-vehicle collision in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- One person died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/one-dead-after-single-vehicle-collision-in-greenville-co/ One dead after single-vehicle collision in Greenville …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- One person died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office....
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Anderson Co. overdose death rate

Anderson Co. overdose death rate
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Teen found dead in Greenville hotel, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen has been found dead in a hotel room in Greenville, according to Greenville County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that Landon Chance Poston, 14, of Greenville, was found dead on Monday in a hotel room at InTown Suites Extended Stay. There were no obvious...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Body Found in Greenville County

Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 Pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash on I-77 near Charlotte.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Body found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said a body was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. This is all the information we have at this time. Stay...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

