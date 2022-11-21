Read full article on original website
Man dies in single-car crash in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Oconee County.
Man dead after truck crashes into tree in Campobello
CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday afternoon when a truck crashed into a tree in Campobello. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened near the corner of West Frontage Road and Smith Chapel Lane around 2:40 p.m. The coroner identified the victim as 73-year-old...
One dead after single-vehicle collision in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- One person died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Driver killed in crash on Thanksgiving Day in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A driver was involved in a deadly crash on Thanksgiving Day morning, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller said that the driver was traveling east on Piedmont Golf Course Road around 11 a.m. in a 2000 Toyota Camry. According to...
“Ejected from the vehicle,” Oconee Co. man dead in crash
A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Oconee County.
First Responder Friday: Trinity Fire Department
Matthew Tinsley knew at a young age that he wanted to be a firefighter.
One dead after crash in Oconee County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead after another Thanksgiving Day crash in the Upstate. The crash happened when the driver in the single vehicle wreck lost control on a curve in Oconee County.
Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
Anderson Co. overdose death rate
Thanksgiving dinner came early for hundreds in Greenville, Rescue Mission partners with community for meals
Thanksgiving dinner came early for hundreds in Greenville, Rescue Mission partners with community for meals

Thanksgiving dinner came a little early for hundreds of people in need. The Miracle Hill Rescue Mission in Greenville, and dozens of people in the community, came together to make it happen.
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
Teen found dead in Greenville hotel, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen has been found dead in a hotel room in Greenville, according to Greenville County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that Landon Chance Poston, 14, of Greenville, was found dead on Monday in a hotel room at InTown Suites Extended Stay. There were no obvious...
Body Found in Greenville County
One dead after Thanksgiving Day crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a crash in the Upstate on Thanksgiving day. The single vehicle wreck happened around 11 AM Thursday on Piedmont Golf Course road about 3 miles north of Piedmont.
South Carolina parents charged; baby removed after ingesting drugs
Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning.
Coroner: Body found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said a body was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. This is all the information we have at this time. Stay...
Deputies investigate theft of heavy equipment in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for pieces of equipment that have been taken.
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
How law enforcement officers work through the holidays
While families sit down to eat and spend time together, not everyone is off for Thanksgiving.
Man dead in Greenville Co. hit-and-run
A man died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in Greenville County.
Comments / 0