Sure there might already be a light dusting of snow on the ground, the Falls park Winter Wonderland is underway and Christmas songs are playing in stores, wait, didn't that start just after Labor Day? It sure seems like it anyway. But, the official start of the holiday season here in Sioux Falls doesn't get underway until the gigantic Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion lights up.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO