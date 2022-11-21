ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

These Two Traditions Kick off the Holiday Season in Sioux Falls

Sure there might already be a light dusting of snow on the ground, the Falls park Winter Wonderland is underway and Christmas songs are playing in stores, wait, didn't that start just after Labor Day? It sure seems like it anyway. But, the official start of the holiday season here in Sioux Falls doesn't get underway until the gigantic Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion lights up.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving

Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Empire On Tap 2023 Tickets Go On-Sale Friday

Sioux Empire On Tap is back for 2023. They will be pouring up good times and great beer at the Sioux Falls Convention Center at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Sioux Empire On Tap tickets go on sale Friday, November 25, 2022. Just in time...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Popular Black Hills Ski Resort Opens In Two Weeks

Think you've been hearing voices lately telling you to be prepared for fun in December? Those voices have two loop messages. First, the snow is getting deeper in the Black Hills. Second, go find your skis and snowboards!. It won't be long until you get back on the slopes as...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota

As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy