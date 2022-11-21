Read full article on original website
Related
ALDI Discount Grocery Opening Another South Dakota Store
Discount grocery store ALDI has announced they will be building another one of their popular stores in South Dakota. ALDI currently has 3 Sioux Falls locations at 2808 S. Louise Ave, 5105 E. Arrowhead Pkwy, and 600 W. 85th St. And now a fourth location will be coming to South...
These Two Traditions Kick off the Holiday Season in Sioux Falls
Sure there might already be a light dusting of snow on the ground, the Falls park Winter Wonderland is underway and Christmas songs are playing in stores, wait, didn't that start just after Labor Day? It sure seems like it anyway. But, the official start of the holiday season here in Sioux Falls doesn't get underway until the gigantic Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion lights up.
Win $500 With Your Sioux Falls ‘Mocktails Mix-Off’ Recipe!
Can you whip up a mean, clean Apple-tini, or a "Win & Tonic", or maybe even a Sassy Shirley Temple?. If you can concoct a mocktail that stands up to any cocktail out there you should enter the Mocktails Mixoff Contest, being sponsored by Health Connect, Live Well Sioux Falls, and Giving Hope Bingo.
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving
Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
Sioux Empire On Tap 2023 Tickets Go On-Sale Friday
Sioux Empire On Tap is back for 2023. They will be pouring up good times and great beer at the Sioux Falls Convention Center at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Sioux Empire On Tap tickets go on sale Friday, November 25, 2022. Just in time...
Popular Black Hills Ski Resort Opens In Two Weeks
Think you've been hearing voices lately telling you to be prepared for fun in December? Those voices have two loop messages. First, the snow is getting deeper in the Black Hills. Second, go find your skis and snowboards!. It won't be long until you get back on the slopes as...
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
Which Cities Are Building the Most New Apartments in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
It seems like no matter where you look these days there are new apartment complexes popping up all over. That's certainly the case in Sioux Falls where nearly 2,000 new units were added in 2021 and more than 3,000 so far in 2022. But South Dakota's largest city is hardly...
Keeping Romance Clean (Second Date) – Brooke & Jeffrey on Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
The guy in today’s Second Date has a very interesting nickname, and had an even weirder hang out on his date and you’ll hear the details of BOTH in the podcast!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
Boss Comedy (Phone Tap) – Brooke & Jeffrey on Hot 104.7
Today’s Phone Tap victim is starting a new job soon, and we’re posing as his new supervisor. We’re ready to be the COOL BOSS, the person in the office who is certain she’s the funniest person in the building. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7...
Augustana Hockey Releases Ticket Sales Information for 2023 Season
The Augustana University is very excited about the addition of their new hockey program which will be starting in 2023 and now fans have a chance at securing their tickets. The Augustana Athletic Department released their hockey ticket information last week and now fans can begin to plan what seats they want to buy.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0