ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters lay hose around Deer Fire in Jarbo Gap area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 10:40 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have a hose around the Deer Fire in the Jarbo Gap area. The fire burned about an acre of vegetation. Crews will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to get full containment. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the fire...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding firefighters extinguish 3 vegetation fires

REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters extinguished three vegetation fires on Thanksgiving. The fire department responded to a fire in the area of Benton Drive and Riverside Drive and was able to extinguish a 30-foot spot fire. The cause of the fire was not determined. Crews responded to another fire in...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man injured in stabbing on Cypress Avenue bridge

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon in Redding. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Cypress Avenue bridge after reports of a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Authorities say that the wound was non-life threatening.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Trinity County stabbing Wednesday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday for attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing in Lewiston, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Lewiston area at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a woman was stabbed. Authorities learned...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for waving gun in Redding apartment complex

REDDING, Calif. - On Wednesday night, a man was booked into jail for waving a rifle in an apartment complex on Bechelli Lane in Redding. At about 9:30 p.m., officers received a report that a man was possibly waving a gun in an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Bechelli Lane.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver uninjured after rollover crash, vehicle fire at Wicks Corner on Highway 70

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was uninjured after a rollover crash at Wicks Corner north of Oroville Wednesday night. At approximately 7 p.m., crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit along with officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle rollover at Wicks Corner where Highway 149 and Highway 70 interchange.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Repeat DUI suspect arrested in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Police say they arrested a woman for her fourth DUI arrest in the last three months. The Chico Police Department said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, employees at Sierra Nevada reported a woman had just left and was possibly intoxicated. Police say they pulled 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving at the station with family

CHICO, Calif. - This Thanksgiving, many people are taking the day off to celebrate the gathering of family and friends. However, for first responders it can seem like another day on the job serving and protecting the community. Despite working this holiday, Action News Now spoke with local firefighters on...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Bear killed after collision with SUV in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person driving on Highway 89 in Shasta County collided with a black bear early Wednesday morning, according to the CHP. The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. just north of Lake Britton. The CHP said a black bear ran out from the west side of the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman hit and killed by car in Redding last week identified

REDDING, Calif. - A woman who was killed after she was hit by a vehicle in Redding last week has been identified. The Shasta County Coroner’s Office said 28-year-old Leann Massingham died after she was hit by a vehicle Thursday night near Parkview Avenue and Akard Avenue. Massingham was...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Hundreds participate in Redding’s first Turkey Trot since 2019

REDDING, Calif. - Many people came out for the Turkey Trot in Redding Thursday morning. The six-mile run started at 8:30 a.m. and the two-mile fun run and walk started at 8:45 a.m. This was the first Turkey Trot since 2019 due to the pandemic. More than 1,000 runners signed...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Bike officers arrest dealer at drug house near Walmart in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Officers with Redding police's bicycle team arrested a suspected fentanyl and narcotics dealer after an investigation into a drug house near Walmart this past week. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers suspected a home on the 1500 block of Dana Drive, across the street...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police search for suspect in burglary of a Chico beauty store

CHICO, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect the burglarized a Chico beauty story Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. at the Ulta Beauty store near Costco on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Police said the suspect entered the store alone, threatened workers and took off with more...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

This place doubles as a coffee lounge and cat adoption shelter

CHICO, Calif. - If you're looking for cats, coffee and cookies, you can find all of that right here at Chico's new cat lounge, The Great Catsby. Action News Now spoke with the owners, Jodi and John Belonjie who explained exactly why cat lovers will be clawing their way into this cat cafe.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

North State Shelter Team hopes to submit revised homeless campsite plan before 2023

CHICO, Calif. - New plans for a low-cost campsite are taking shape near the Chico airport. The location of the proposed site is about a 10-minute walk from shopping centers and near Eaton and Cohasset Rd. campground provided by the city. The North State Shelter Team wants to provide a temporary site to help people establish a rental history.
CHICO, CA
mynspr.org

Shasta County election update | Shower trailers in Depot Park | ‘Nothing But Love’ in Paradise

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Nov. 23. Shasta County Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen said Tuesday her office is on schedule to certify election results by deadline. She said the ballots left to count are those that were mailed in without signatures or with signatures that didn’t match those on record.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy