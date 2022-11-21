Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters lay hose around Deer Fire in Jarbo Gap area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 10:40 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have a hose around the Deer Fire in the Jarbo Gap area. The fire burned about an acre of vegetation. Crews will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to get full containment. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the fire...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding firefighters extinguish 3 vegetation fires
REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters extinguished three vegetation fires on Thanksgiving. The fire department responded to a fire in the area of Benton Drive and Riverside Drive and was able to extinguish a 30-foot spot fire. The cause of the fire was not determined. Crews responded to another fire in...
krcrtv.com
Man hospitalized on Thanksgiving after being stabbed near Cypress bridge in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital early Thursday afternoon after he was found with a stab wound on the Cypress Ave. bridge, according to the Redding Police Department. Lieutenant Timothy Renault says the victim was walking eastbound across the bridge and fell about halfway across.
actionnewsnow.com
Man injured in stabbing on Cypress Avenue bridge
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon in Redding. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Cypress Avenue bridge after reports of a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Authorities say that the wound was non-life threatening.
actionnewsnow.com
Good Samaritan killed while trying to help crash victim on I-5 in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A good Samaritan was killed on Thanksgiving while trying to help a crash victim on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. The chain reaction crash killed two people. Northbound I-5 was closed for several hours while officers cleared the wreckage. The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Trinity County stabbing Wednesday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday for attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing in Lewiston, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Lewiston area at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a woman was stabbed. Authorities learned...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for waving gun in Redding apartment complex
REDDING, Calif. - On Wednesday night, a man was booked into jail for waving a rifle in an apartment complex on Bechelli Lane in Redding. At about 9:30 p.m., officers received a report that a man was possibly waving a gun in an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Bechelli Lane.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle vs vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson results in two fatalities
ANDERSON, Calif. - 8:30 P.M UPDATE - A CHP officer confirmed with Action News Now that there were two fatalities in the crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson. Action News Now is currently working to get more information regarding the crash confirmed by the CHP. At approximately 5:36 p.m. on...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver uninjured after rollover crash, vehicle fire at Wicks Corner on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was uninjured after a rollover crash at Wicks Corner north of Oroville Wednesday night. At approximately 7 p.m., crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit along with officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle rollover at Wicks Corner where Highway 149 and Highway 70 interchange.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Repeat DUI suspect arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police say they arrested a woman for her fourth DUI arrest in the last three months. The Chico Police Department said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, employees at Sierra Nevada reported a woman had just left and was possibly intoxicated. Police say they pulled 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving at the station with family
CHICO, Calif. - This Thanksgiving, many people are taking the day off to celebrate the gathering of family and friends. However, for first responders it can seem like another day on the job serving and protecting the community. Despite working this holiday, Action News Now spoke with local firefighters on...
actionnewsnow.com
Bear killed after collision with SUV in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person driving on Highway 89 in Shasta County collided with a black bear early Wednesday morning, according to the CHP. The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. just north of Lake Britton. The CHP said a black bear ran out from the west side of the...
YAHOO!
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed by semi-truck in downtown Redding
The Shasta County Coroner's office identified a homeless woman who was run over by a semi-truck Saturday night while she was sleeping in tent as 57-year-old Lori Louise Rasmussen of Redding. The truck driver was backing up, going in a westerly direction on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue when...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman hit and killed by car in Redding last week identified
REDDING, Calif. - A woman who was killed after she was hit by a vehicle in Redding last week has been identified. The Shasta County Coroner’s Office said 28-year-old Leann Massingham died after she was hit by a vehicle Thursday night near Parkview Avenue and Akard Avenue. Massingham was...
actionnewsnow.com
Hundreds participate in Redding’s first Turkey Trot since 2019
REDDING, Calif. - Many people came out for the Turkey Trot in Redding Thursday morning. The six-mile run started at 8:30 a.m. and the two-mile fun run and walk started at 8:45 a.m. This was the first Turkey Trot since 2019 due to the pandemic. More than 1,000 runners signed...
krcrtv.com
Bike officers arrest dealer at drug house near Walmart in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Officers with Redding police's bicycle team arrested a suspected fentanyl and narcotics dealer after an investigation into a drug house near Walmart this past week. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers suspected a home on the 1500 block of Dana Drive, across the street...
actionnewsnow.com
Police search for suspect in burglary of a Chico beauty store
CHICO, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect the burglarized a Chico beauty story Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. at the Ulta Beauty store near Costco on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Police said the suspect entered the store alone, threatened workers and took off with more...
actionnewsnow.com
This place doubles as a coffee lounge and cat adoption shelter
CHICO, Calif. - If you're looking for cats, coffee and cookies, you can find all of that right here at Chico's new cat lounge, The Great Catsby. Action News Now spoke with the owners, Jodi and John Belonjie who explained exactly why cat lovers will be clawing their way into this cat cafe.
actionnewsnow.com
North State Shelter Team hopes to submit revised homeless campsite plan before 2023
CHICO, Calif. - New plans for a low-cost campsite are taking shape near the Chico airport. The location of the proposed site is about a 10-minute walk from shopping centers and near Eaton and Cohasset Rd. campground provided by the city. The North State Shelter Team wants to provide a temporary site to help people establish a rental history.
mynspr.org
Shasta County election update | Shower trailers in Depot Park | ‘Nothing But Love’ in Paradise
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Nov. 23. Shasta County Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen said Tuesday her office is on schedule to certify election results by deadline. She said the ballots left to count are those that were mailed in without signatures or with signatures that didn’t match those on record.
