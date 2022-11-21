ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump is reportedly furious that top Republicans are trying to persuade him not to campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff: report

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Former President Donald Trump shake hands with Herschel Walker at his Save America rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Georgia, on September 25, 2021.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Trump furious Republicans are trying to dissuade him from campaigning in Georgia runoff, per Rolling Stone.
  • Trump's status in the GOP has taken a big hit after the midterm elections.
  • Republican Herschel Walker faces Democrat Raphael Warnock in the Senate runoff in December.

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly furious that top Republicans are trying to dissuade him from travelling to Georgia to campaign for the party's candidate in the Senate runoff election next month, Rolling Stone reported.

Two sources familiar with the matter told the publication that leading GOP figures and Trump allies had implored the former president not to hold a rally in the state on the eve of the December 6 runoff between Republican candidate Herschel Walker , who Trump endorsed, and Raphael Warnock, his Democratic opposition.

Neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the November 8 midterms, meaning that under state law the election will be decided in a runoff.

The vote will determine whether the Democrats add to their majority in the Senate.

According to the sources, the former president has also said he will react poorly if the party invites Ron DeSantis , the Florida governor widely seen as Trump's main challenger for the 2024 GOP nomination, to campaign in the runoffs.

Trump endorsed hundreds of candidates in the midterm elections, in a bid to cement his hold over the Republican Party before announcing his 2024 bid. But the strategy appears to have backfired, as many underperformed in key races and the Democrats defied expectations of an electoral wipeout to retain control of the Senate and restrict the GOP to only a narrow House majority.

Trump's relentless promotion of election fraud conspiracy theories in 2020 was blamed by some for the Republican Party's two Georgia Senate runoff defeats last year. Critics believed it put off many party supporters from voting, according to Politico .

Walker's campaign has more than enough controversies of its own to deal with, having been damaged by earlier reports that he paid for a former girlfriend to have an abortion over a decade ago, despite now calling for a near total ban on the procedure on the campaign trail.

