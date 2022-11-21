Read full article on original website
Related
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
Sand Hills Express
A Ukrainian crane operator turned war hero on Putin’s “big mistake”
Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine — We first met Private Andriy Rogalski in late March, just weeks after Russia invaded his country. He’d quit his job as a crane operator, he told us, and signed up for military service as fast as he could. After basic training, he was soon...
Explained: How much damage can North Korea's weapons do?
North Korea's weapons and missile tests have become more sophisticated over the years. CNN's Paula Hancocks looks at some of the country's main weapons and the damage they can do.
Russia Preparing for 'Something Disastrous': Khrushchev Great-Granddaughter
Russians are preparing for "something disastrous" to happen as fears continue to mount over what President Vladimir Putin may do next amid his war in Ukraine, according to the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at New York's The New School, told...
Ukrainian official says scale of torture in Kherson is ‘horrific’ and claims people have been electrocuted – as it happened
Authorities claim to have found ‘torture chambers’ in liberated southern Ukrainian city
Russian Forces Could Beat U.S. 101st Airborne Division: Former Reagan Aide
U.S. Army Brigadier General John Lubas has said his troops are "ready to defend every inch of NATO soil."
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Ukraine Resurfaces Putin Body Double Claim, Asks if Russian Leader 'Exists'
A Ukrainian official has resurfaced allegations that multiple body doubles stand in for Russian President Vladimir Putin in instances that have become increasingly frequent. Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian military intelligence chief, told the Daily Mail in an interview published over the weekend that Putin uses at least three body doubles who have allegedly received cosmetic surgery in order to look like him. He also asked if "the real Putin still exists" and questioned if the Russian president was still making key decisions in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
Ex-Russian official who turned on Putin predicts his next moves
Boris Bondarev, who worked as a Russian official advancing Vladimir Putin's foreign policy goals for years before resigning over the war in Ukraine, discusses Putin's objectives and if he will use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.
We escaped war in Ukraine for Britain – but we’re moving back because of UK’s ‘terrible’ housing & cost of living crisis
A COUPLE who fled Ukraine for the UK are now moving back to the war-torn country because of “terrible” living conditions in Britain. Joe Place, a British 29-year-old PhD student, and his wife Irina, a 34-year-old Ukrainian, left their home in Kyiv in February to escape the conflict in the country.
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Hitler's secret plan for invading North America
What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
Ukraine says sniper killed Russian soldier almost 1.7 miles away, which it claims is the second-longest kill on record
Ukraine's army claimed on Wednesday to have made the world's second-longest sniper kill. The army's strategic command posted footage of the apparent hit. The shot would be roughly three times the height of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Ukraine's army claimed on Wednesday to have made the world's...
U.S. and U.K. reportedly nearing a deal for America to supply much-needed gas to Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt on Nov. 7, 2022. The U.K. and the U.S. are nearing a deal that will see America inject huge supplies of natural gas into the British market, according to a new report. Skyrocketing natural gas prices...
U.S. Could Take Back Remote Island Seized by Russia Nearly 100 Years Ago
Bolsheviks seized Wrangel Island, located near Alaska, from American settlers in 1924.
Vladimir Putin smirks as he’s asked about ‘sending everyone to heaven’ in nuclear war
Vladimir Putin smirked after he was asked to reassure the audience at the Valdai Discussion Club that the world is not on the verge of nuclear war.Speaker, Fyodor Lukyanov told the Russian president that "a lot of people became nervous" after he pointed out the country's "nuclear presence".The speaker asked: "Remembering your statement here four years ago that we would all go to heaven. We are in no hurry, are we?"After responding with a long pause, Mr Lukyanov pointed out that the president’s silence was "alarming".While smirking, Putin responded: "I did that on purpose so you would be on your guard. The effect has been achieved."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Ukrainians queue for water months after Russians cut off city’s main supplyPutin fires sniper rifle as he inspects Russian mobilised reservistsHuge blast erupts as Ukrainian council building in Energodar struck by missile
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0