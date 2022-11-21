ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Brooklyn mayor touts Medical Mutual of Ohio move, city’s economic development rebound

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Medical Mutual of Ohio recently announced plans to next year move Northeast Ohio employees in phases to its One American Road location in Brooklyn. “It’s great news for the city but I don’t think we’re going to see a full benefit of it right now because there are so many employees working from home,” Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “They do plan on doing some significant renovations for executive suites so that just shows us the longevity they plan on establishing here in Brooklyn.
Strongsville city worker named Conservationist of the Year: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Jennifer Milbrandt, Coordinator of Natural Resources for the City of Strongsville, has been named Conservationist of the Year by the Cuyahoga Soil & Water District. The award cites her extensive knowledge and profound love of trees and urban forestry, and says she “works tirelessly to promote the proper planting and stewardship of urban trees.”
Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
Best Chinese Restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chinese food is timeless, and arguably the best food to order when wanting to experience a true depth of flavor. While Northeast Ohio may not be home to the expansive Chinese cuisine scenes of other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of options for those of us needing to satisfy a craving for Peking duck, General Tso’s chicken or Mongolian beef.
Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
