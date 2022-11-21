Read full article on original website
Brooklyn mayor touts Medical Mutual of Ohio move, city’s economic development rebound
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Medical Mutual of Ohio recently announced plans to next year move Northeast Ohio employees in phases to its One American Road location in Brooklyn. “It’s great news for the city but I don’t think we’re going to see a full benefit of it right now because there are so many employees working from home,” Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “They do plan on doing some significant renovations for executive suites so that just shows us the longevity they plan on establishing here in Brooklyn.
19th-century Victorian in Ohio City asks $950,000: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio City is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Cleveland with century homes on quiet streets, trendy restaurants, bars and shops, plus a historic landmark in the West Side Market. Classic, turn-key Victorians in the heart of the neighborhood don’t hit the market often. That makes 2708 Jay Ave. noteworthy.
How did the Buzzard become the mascot of WMMS radio in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a dark and wet fall evening nearly half a century ago when new WMMS program director John Gorman drove down a depressed Euclid Avenue to his East Cleveland home. Hours before, Gorman and music director/disc jockey Denny Sanders -- two key figures who would play...
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
Suburban firefighters volunteer to cover Cleveland Division of Fire for fallen firefighter’s service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 150 suburban firefighters have volunteered to cover the Cleveland Division of Fire on Saturday to allow the city’s officers to attend funeral services for one of their own. Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke asked Shaker Heights Fire Chief Pat Sweeney if it would...
Strongsville city worker named Conservationist of the Year: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Jennifer Milbrandt, Coordinator of Natural Resources for the City of Strongsville, has been named Conservationist of the Year by the Cuyahoga Soil & Water District. The award cites her extensive knowledge and profound love of trees and urban forestry, and says she “works tirelessly to promote the proper planting and stewardship of urban trees.”
Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
Bridge over I-90 in Rocky River closing for repairs
The city of Rocky River is alerting drivers about a bridge closure early next week.
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
26YO man drives stolen vehicle through airfield gate at CLE Hopkins Wed. night
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport temporarily paused airport operations after a person drove through an airfield gate on Wednesday night, according to a statement posted by the airport.
Helmet cameras capture crews fighting flames at East Cleveland building fire (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy flames were seen burning through the roof of an East Cleveland building when crews first arrived to a Thanksgiving morning fire. Emergency responders were initially dispatched at approximately 5 a.m. to the fire in a building, which was later determined to be the abandoned All Star laundromat.
Man shot in broad daylight near Target lot along Cleveland’s West 117th Street
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to the Target location along Cleveland’s West 117th Street for reports of a mid-day shooting on Wednesday. The police activity was first reported at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials told 19 News that a man, believed to be in his 20s, was...
26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
700-foot toboggan runs open for season at Cleveland Metroparks reservation in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks’ toboggan chutes open on Friday, and no snow is necessary!. The pair of twin toboggan chutes sends riders down a 70-foot vertical drop along 700 feet of ice at speeds of 50 miles per hour. Reservations are required for the season and...
Driver who breached fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stole car from woman looking for lost pet in Fairview Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The driver of a car that breached a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove into the airfield had stolen the car from a woman who was looking for a lost pet in Fairview Park, police say. The 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of stealing the car...
Dangerously Understaffed: Why Cleveland police staffing numbers may get worse
News 5 Investigators found Cleveland police's staffing shortage may get worse in 2023. Records show 30% of Cleveland police officers are eligible to retire next year.
Rosewood Grill’s Whiskey Week is set with Bourbon tastings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rosewood Grill’s sixth annual Whiskey Week is scheduled with a variety of tastings and pairings. The Whiskey-themed promotion begins Sunday, Nov. 27, and runs daily through Friday, Dec. 2. Each night a prix fixe dinner featuring hard-to-find Bourbon is scheduled. The week - which kicks...
Best Chinese Restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chinese food is timeless, and arguably the best food to order when wanting to experience a true depth of flavor. While Northeast Ohio may not be home to the expansive Chinese cuisine scenes of other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of options for those of us needing to satisfy a craving for Peking duck, General Tso’s chicken or Mongolian beef.
Man says that, as he walked, someone in a car pulled up, asked a question, pointed gun at him: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Chagrin Boulevard. At 8:05 p.m. Nov. 21, a Shaker Heights man, 39, reported that, on the day before as he walked in the area of Chagrin Boulevard and Ingleside Road, an unknown male suspect in a black Infiniti asked him a question he did not understand then pointed a gun at him.
Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
