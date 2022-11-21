ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NebraskaTV

NSP working overtime as busy travel weekend begins

LINCOLN, Neb. — Expect more troopers on the road ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said they're working overtime through Sunday for the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on roadways...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Omaha man accused of robbing two UNK students arrested

An Omaha man who allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month has been arrested. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. He was listed as an inmate at the Buffalo county Jail as of...
KEARNEY, NE

