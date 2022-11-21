Holiday travel tips to get home before the turkey gets cold

Thanksgiving is only days away and millions are expected to hit the roads and take to the skies at pre-pandemic levels hoping to get home before the turkey gets cold.

AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday.

"That's a one and a half percent higher than 2021," Paula Twidale at AAA said. "So we're looking at the third busiest travel season for Thanksgiving holiday since 2000."

An estimated 49 million of those travelers will be making the trip by car. Twidale advises anyone hitting the road to plan around peak rush hour times.

"The best times to take to the roads is really before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.," Twidale said. "You're going to see peak travel times between four and 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And then Wednesday is the absolute peak day for travel, about 42% higher than normal volume."

Many travelers will opt to fly instead despite an uptick in cancellations and disruptions from staffing issues across many U.S. airlines.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that air travel operations have improved and that we're not going to see the same meltdowns that we saw earlier this year," Scott Keyes of Scott's Cheap Flights said. "Even at the worst of times, still over 97% of flights are operating. The odds are still very much in your favor."

