Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrfalp.com
City Exploring Legal Options Following Fire at 1061 Allen Street
The cause of last week’s fire at 1061 Allen Street remains under investigation. The Jamestown Fire Department declared the fire out on Friday, November 18, two days after the massive blaze resulted in response by 13 local fire companies. Officials say there were no injuries in the fire. The...
wrfalp.com
Three Local Municipalities Receiving $1.7 Million Toward Housing Rehabilitation
Governor Kathy Hochul announced over $33 million has been awarded to dozens of municipalities for local infrastructure improvement and housing rehabilitation projects. The grants are designed to help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments primarily for low- and moderate-income residents. The Village of Celoron will use $500,000...
WGRZ TV
Erie County gets FEMA Emergency Declaration
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Erie County Emergency Services Commissioner Dan Neaverth, Jr. and Homeland Security announces the county has an approved FEMA Emergency Declaration, which will help the county get reimbursed for the costs of clean up from the lake effect storm. It will also help reimbursement for the towns, villages and cities who accrued costs.
wrfalp.com
[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – November 24, 2022
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel gives more details on the reorganization of the Department of Health and Human Services. He also discusses challenges facing the Hall R. Clothier Building and shares good news about the Westside Sewer Extension Project.
wutv29.com
Travel bans remain in effect for parts of Erie County, schools closing for Monday
Travel bans remain in effect for portions of Erie County as of Sunday evening. Bans are in place for South Buffalo, Hamburg, Orchard Park, and Evans. The rest of the county is under a travel advisory. Route 400 reopened to traffic in both directions on Sunday afternoon. On Saturday night,...
Erie County leaders call abandoned, car-littered Southtown streets ‘ground zero’
It's not just passenger cars stuck. Many problems are coming from tractor-trailers stuck in the snow and ice.
Travel ban lifted in Village and Town of Orchard Park to be lifted after midnight Sunday
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The travel ban in the Town and Village of Orchard Park will be lifted after midnight on Sunday, Orchard Park police announced. The travel ban will be shifted to a travel advisory and the state of emergency for both the Town and Village will remain in effect until further notice. […]
Unknown burglars caused nearly $3k in damages to Elk County building
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township. The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects […]
wrfalp.com
Pearl City Clay House Holding Soft Opening Events This Week
The Pearl City Clay House will be an arts community space for everyone, from the novice crafter, to the artist with years of experience under their belt. All of Pearl City Clay House profits will support youth music and arts programming at the Infinity Visual and Performing Arts Center. Two...
Popular Gas Station Collapses in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
If you live in the northtowns, you may think that the lake effect snowstorm chaos is over as of Monday. That is unfortunately not the case for many people from South Buffalo to Evans and in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca. Cleanup efforts still taking place late Monday and...
WKBW-TV
Hamburg mobile home park residents raise concerns for snowed in neighbors
HAMBURG, NY — Hamburg, NY received over 74 inches of snow during the weekend snow storm, and many residents in the Waterfalls Village mobile home park are snowed in. "It's scary, I have been sitting inside my house for three days," said Bob Horvath, a resident of the mobile home park for 23 years.
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Police’s Citizen Police Academy Accepting Applications
The Academy is scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and will run for approximately 13 consecutive weeks. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Police Training Room in City Hall. It is open to adults with preference given to those who reside...
Kids Are Weak According to Some in Western New York
Why some in Western New York think kids today are delicate "snowflakes" and "sissies." First of all, we aren't saying this. Some in Buffalo and Western New York are saying it. To be fair, many all across the nation also think this for various reasons. Some believe we are raising...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Preps for a Snowy Thanksgiving
People are already doing their last minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping, worried that road conditions and food shortages may prevent them from shopping later. "We are just trying to get everything done now," said Ava Nyweide, who was shopping with her parents at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Road. "Of course, with this snowstorm coming it's going to be a big issue with traffic, getting places. We already had an accident on our road today, so it might be a big problem."
Cheektowaga, West Seneca police receiving reports of furnaces unable to turn on
Both the Cheektowaga and West Seneca Police Departments have received emergency calls from residents with furnaces that are unable to turn on.
Chautauqua County motel room raid leads to two arrests
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement in Chautauqua County, New York, raided a motel room. The raid was at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a motel on the 10,000 block of Bennett Road in the Village of Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village […]
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
Florida Meteorologist Takes A Dig At Snowed-In WNY In Funny Facebook Post
Thanks for rubbing it in funny guy! While Western New York and Buffalo are still trying to climb out of massive amounts of snow that hit us during the lake effect snowstorm, this guy is practicing his comedy routine...at our expense. OK, I'm just being dramatic. It's a funny shot..that is until the next hurricane hits Florida. 👀
Comments / 0