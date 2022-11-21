ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wrfalp.com

City Exploring Legal Options Following Fire at 1061 Allen Street

The cause of last week’s fire at 1061 Allen Street remains under investigation. The Jamestown Fire Department declared the fire out on Friday, November 18, two days after the massive blaze resulted in response by 13 local fire companies. Officials say there were no injuries in the fire. The...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Three Local Municipalities Receiving $1.7 Million Toward Housing Rehabilitation

Governor Kathy Hochul announced over $33 million has been awarded to dozens of municipalities for local infrastructure improvement and housing rehabilitation projects. The grants are designed to help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments primarily for low- and moderate-income residents. The Village of Celoron will use $500,000...
CELORON, NY
WGRZ TV

Erie County gets FEMA Emergency Declaration

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Erie County Emergency Services Commissioner Dan Neaverth, Jr. and Homeland Security announces the county has an approved FEMA Emergency Declaration, which will help the county get reimbursed for the costs of clean up from the lake effect storm. It will also help reimbursement for the towns, villages and cities who accrued costs.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WTAJ

Unknown burglars caused nearly $3k in damages to Elk County building

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township. The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
wrfalp.com

Pearl City Clay House Holding Soft Opening Events This Week

The Pearl City Clay House will be an arts community space for everyone, from the novice crafter, to the artist with years of experience under their belt. All of Pearl City Clay House profits will support youth music and arts programming at the Infinity Visual and Performing Arts Center. Two...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm

Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Police’s Citizen Police Academy Accepting Applications

The Academy is scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and will run for approximately 13 consecutive weeks. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Police Training Room in City Hall. It is open to adults with preference given to those who reside...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Preps for a Snowy Thanksgiving

People are already doing their last minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping, worried that road conditions and food shortages may prevent them from shopping later. "We are just trying to get everything done now," said Ava Nyweide, who was shopping with her parents at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Road. "Of course, with this snowstorm coming it's going to be a big issue with traffic, getting places. We already had an accident on our road today, so it might be a big problem."
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Chautauqua County motel room raid leads to two arrests

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement in Chautauqua County, New York, raided a motel room. The raid was at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a motel on the 10,000 block of Bennett Road in the Village of Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
ERIE, PA

