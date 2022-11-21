Read full article on original website
wshu.org
Hochul signs temporary cryptocurrency-mining moratorium
In a major win for environmental groups, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation placing a two-year ban on new large-scale operations used to generate cryptocurrency Tuesday. Environmental activists, like Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian, argue energy-intensive, Bitcoin-mining operations use large amounts of fossil fuels and work...
wshu.org
Thanksgiving for all
Over 1,000 meals will be delivered to New Haven residents in need this Thanksgiving. The USDA agrees that Long Islanders participating in a septic improvement program should be tax exempt. Communities in our region want to get in on billions in federal funds for bolstering coastlines. And the search for climate change solutions in Connecticut takes researchers to an unlikely place.
wshu.org
Lamont plans to appoint a new Department of Transportation commissioner
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont plans to appoint Garrett Eucalitto as the new commissioner of the Department of Transportation. Eucalitto has been the state transportation department’s deputy commissioner for the past three years. Before that he was transportation program director for the National Governors Association. Lamont said hose roles have...
wshu.org
New Haven approves replacement for Columbus statue at Wooster Square
New Haven, Connecticut's Board of Alders has approved a new monument to replace the controversial Christopher Columbus statue in its historic Wooster Square Park. The city took down the Columbus statue two years ago in response to national protests over culturally inappropriate monuments. “This has not been an easy process...
wshu.org
With snow season near and fuel prices high, some communities give plow contractors a raise
Some public works officials in western Massachusetts say they will have enough contractors to help with snow plowing this winter, although it will cost more than in the past. There's been some years recently where cities and towns have had trouble finding help to clear snow. In Pittsfield, Commissioner of...
wshu.org
DA warns of cryptocurrency scams targeting seniors in western Massachusetts
The Northwestern District Attorney's office in western Massachusetts is warning of an uptick in scams involving cryptocurrency. Typically, a con artist will call someone, often elderly, and claim a loved one is in trouble and needs money. The victim is sent to a kiosk — similar to an ATM — that converts cash into cryptocurrency and delivers it to a digital account.
wshu.org
Connecticut receives first multi-million dollar payment from opioid settlement
Attorney General William Tong announced on Tuesday Connecticut’s first payment from the recent multi-state Johnson and Johnson opioid settlement case of $42.7 million. 52 states and territories reached an agreement with the pharmaceutical giant and three major pharmaceutical distributors in an historic $26 billion settlement deal. Tong said the...
wshu.org
Over 1,000 New Haven residents will receive free Thanksgiving meals
Over 1,000 New Haven residents in need will get free meals on Thanksgiving morning. The Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen (DESK) and the Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers of Greater New Haven (IVCG) organized the project, called “Thanksgiving for All.”. IVCG Executive Director Dan Camenga said the program is vital for communities...
wshu.org
Indigenous-led demonstration in Plymouth marks National Day of Mourning
As families across the country celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, many Indigenous people and supporters will observe the National Day of Mourning, founded in Plymouth in 1970. Organizers say the event is both spiritual and political — a remembering of the genocide of their ancestors and the theft of Native land....
wshu.org
Nassau County police blame malls for racially disproportionate arrests
The Nassau County Police Department blamed its disproportionate arrests of Black and Hispanic people on the large number of malls along the Queens-Nassau border. The revelation came during a presentation by Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder to Nassau County's Public Safety Committee. Police data shows that even though Black and Hispanic...
wshu.org
Billy Joel, Joan Jett, Twisted Sister: Long Island’s music hall of fame calls Stony Brook home
The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame will open its first physical location in Stony Brook on Thursday. The group captures world-class displays and memorabilia of Long Island’s music and entertainment history. “Visitors are going to be shocked that how much talent emanates and is emanating from...
wshu.org
Holidays offer many dangerous temptations, so pet owners should practice these safety tips
The holidays can bring with them a whole host of temping dangers for your family pet, from the Christmas tree, to gift wrapping accessories, to leftover holiday treats. Dr. Caroline Maguire, the emergency department director at Central Hospital For Veterinary Medicine in North Haven, said her hospital sees a higher number of emergencies around the holidays.
