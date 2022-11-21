Evgeni Malkin Steals Spotlight in 1,000th Game

Chicago thought the night was going to be all about Marian Hossa and his success, but the Pittsburgh Penguins had other plans.

The Chicago Blackhawks honored Marian Hossa with a jersey retirement, but the Pittsburgh Penguins came to town with their own sentimental occasion.

Evgeni Malkin was appearing in his 1,000 th career game and he and the Penguins took over the spotlight for the night.

It was a day dedicated to Malkin and his milestone; prior to the game, the Penguins imitated their veteran forward’s trademark warmup routine.

Much like the team did with Sidney Crosby’s 1,000 th game, the Penguins took advantage of a strange quirk as a way to honor their teammate.

After warmups but prior to puck drop, Malkin’s son, Nikita, was on hand to read out the Penguins starting lineup.

In a special moment, after Nikita called his father’s name as the starting center, the two embraced in a hug that left many wondering who’s cutting onions.

Many memories were shared by teammates, across social media, and on the broadcast, but there was still a game to be played.

Malkin can have a flair for the dramatic at times, and his 1,000 th game was no different.

Scoring a huge goal early in the second period to add to the Penguins lead and extend his scoring streak to seven games.

Malkin has been having himself a huge season now sitting with eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points in 19 games.

The game was a little too close for comfort as the Blackhawks knotted everything at three late in the third period.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby wasn’t about to let the Blackhawks ruin his friends’ special night.

A huge late goal and a four-point game from Crosby helped propel the Penguins to a 5-3 victory.

Just when Hossa thought he had all of the attention and spotlight to himself, the Penguins swoop in and rain on his parade, yet again; kind of like they did in 2009.

