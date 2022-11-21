ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department gets ready for Centennial Celebration

By Earl Stoudemire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGgE0_0jISjfuq00

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of state parks being open in 2023.

The department opened its website this month for park lovers to purchase official celebration items.

Some of the products are scratch off posters, keychains, lapel pins, and a centennial edition passport.

It has dedicated pages for every state park and visitors will be able to get a unique stamp at each park across Texas.

The department says this is the first wave of merchandise unveiling more throughout the year.

They’ll also have activities across the state to celebrate in person.

Community Policy