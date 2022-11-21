Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China. EU trade ministers on Friday insisted they would...
Bilirakis wants residents to view broadband maps and report errors
Gus Bilirakis, newly reelected U.S. Congressman, now representing Citrus County, wants residents’ input to help strengthen Internet connectivity here and throughout his three-county district. Bilirakis and his colleagues pushed for passage of the Broadband DATA Act, signed into law in 2020, because the nation’s broadband maps had been outdated...
EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping...
Nuclear threat is ever present
Christmas will soon be upon us, the season of peace and joy. Yet, there have been about 11,000 wars in recorded history with a mere 8% being without a war during any particular year. 2022 was not one of them, with Ukraine and Russia at the forefront. When people’s lives...
