Dearborn Public Schools piloting free 3-year-old preschool program

While one small student struggles to wake up from his nap, his three-year-old classmates spend a few minutes sitting on their cots quietly flipping through board books from their personalized book bags. Next comes some singing and dancing – to practice motor skills, learn new words and reinforce numbers. That...
