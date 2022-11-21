This letter is in response to the St. Tammany Parish Library’s youth access program. A few concerned parents/patrons may use this new program to implement parental controls on their own children’s library cards, and I hope that this is the end of the squabble because no other parent/patron has the right to limit my children’s access. I only hope many children’s parents are too disengaged to actually implement these controls, so these children can have access to whatever they wish to read. Any parent who actually does this probably believes their children don’t know how to defeat whatever other parental controls they’ve set up in life.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO