Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
Single mom reveals why she will never shop at Goodwill again: ‘I was a big fan of Goodwill’
A mom has sworn off ever shopping at or donating to Goodwill stores ever again, and her reason is going viral across TikTok. Heather Anne gained more than 3.8 million views, 400,000 likes and 15,000 comments when she shared her shocking shopping experience to her account. Now, much like the...
NOLA.com
Letters: Gay, trans kids deserve to have book titles that speak to their lives
This letter is in response to the St. Tammany Parish Library’s youth access program. A few concerned parents/patrons may use this new program to implement parental controls on their own children’s library cards, and I hope that this is the end of the squabble because no other parent/patron has the right to limit my children’s access. I only hope many children’s parents are too disengaged to actually implement these controls, so these children can have access to whatever they wish to read. Any parent who actually does this probably believes their children don’t know how to defeat whatever other parental controls they’ve set up in life.
Comments / 0