Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Saturday and a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a crash in north Reno. Additionally, a sports utility vehicle went through the scene of the incident and almost hit officers directing traffic, the Reno Police Department said. Police were...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Authorities respond to overdose in Sparks, no mass casualty incident

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police and fire personnel responded to a three person overdose on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at the 200 block of Sawyer Way on Nov. 26 just before 1:30 p.m. Sparks Police Department officials say all subjects were transported to...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A person monitoring the police and fire scanner tweeted about a possible mass casualty event in Sparks on Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Sawyer Way. The Sparks Police Department released a statement saying there was no mass casualty event. Police said three people suffered drug...
2news.com

Sparks Police Investigate Early Morning Apartment Burglary

Sparks Police are investigating an apartment burglary that happened on Howard Drive early Thanksgiving morning. Police say the victim told them the suspect entered the apartment while they were asleep, around 7 a.m. The victim woke up and then confronted the suspect who then ran away southbound through the apartment...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police seek man who broke into apartment

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update - Nov. 25 11:25 a.m. Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect, wanted in connection with the apartment burglary. Original Story - Sparks Police are investigating a break-in at an apartment on the...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police locate woman reported missing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update - Nov. 25 1:53 p.m. Reno Police are calling off the search for Sandra Hendrix. In an update Friday afternoon, RPD saying Hendrix has been located and is safe. Authorities are sending out thanks to the community for their assistance. Original Story - Reno Police...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Police searching for residential burglary suspect in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) is searching for a suspect involved in a residential burglary early Monday morning. At approximately 7:00 a.m., the Sparks PD responded to the 500 block of Howard Drive in Sparks for a report of residential burglary that had just occurred.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

One killed after getting hit by train in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A person was killed after getting hit by a train in Reno early Thursday morning. The crash happened near E. Commercial Row and Sutro St. on Nov. 24 around 5:15 a.m. Authorities say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Eastbound I-80 reopens at Hirschdale Road after crash

FLORISTON, Calif. (KOLO) -10 A.M. UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol reports eastbound Interstate 80 is now open. However, crews remain in the area so drivers are asked to watch for them. ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed Saturday morning at Hirschdale Road after a tractor-trailer went off the road...
KOLO TV Reno

Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two empty cement pads used to display two sheep at Rancho San Rafael Park. Part of the Nevada Farms and Families portion of the park, they were located in the Basque History Area. “They are a tribute to the Basque sheep herder,” says Celia Walker, park ranger...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Washoe County Coroner Needs Help Identifying Woman Who Died in Reno

The Washoe County coroner needs help identifying a woman who died last week. WARNING: This post contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised on the second photo above. The coroner says the woman was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery

PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Nevada Supreme Court panel to reconsider overturning of Reno man's murder conviction

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Nevada Supreme Court panel will reconsider the decision to overturn a Reno man's murder conviction. In court documents filed Wednesday, the state supreme court ruled that a three-justice panel's decision to overturn the conviction of Wayne Cameron on procedural grounds should be reconsidered.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

$5,000 reward offered for information into deadly shooting at Atlantis casino

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting at a Reno casino in June. Police responded to the Atlantis casino just after 11 p.m. on June 3 on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died on scene.
RENO, NV
nnbw.com

Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies

“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
CARSON CITY, NV

