KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Saturday and a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a crash in north Reno. Additionally, a sports utility vehicle went through the scene of the incident and almost hit officers directing traffic, the Reno Police Department said. Police were...
mynews4.com
Authorities respond to overdose in Sparks, no mass casualty incident
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police and fire personnel responded to a three person overdose on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at the 200 block of Sawyer Way on Nov. 26 just before 1:30 p.m. Sparks Police Department officials say all subjects were transported to...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A person monitoring the police and fire scanner tweeted about a possible mass casualty event in Sparks on Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Sawyer Way. The Sparks Police Department released a statement saying there was no mass casualty event. Police said three people suffered drug...
2news.com
Sparks Police Investigate Early Morning Apartment Burglary
Sparks Police are investigating an apartment burglary that happened on Howard Drive early Thanksgiving morning. Police say the victim told them the suspect entered the apartment while they were asleep, around 7 a.m. The victim woke up and then confronted the suspect who then ran away southbound through the apartment...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police seek man who broke into apartment
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update - Nov. 25 11:25 a.m. Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect, wanted in connection with the apartment burglary. Original Story - Sparks Police are investigating a break-in at an apartment on the...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police locate woman reported missing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update - Nov. 25 1:53 p.m. Reno Police are calling off the search for Sandra Hendrix. In an update Friday afternoon, RPD saying Hendrix has been located and is safe. Authorities are sending out thanks to the community for their assistance. Original Story - Reno Police...
mynews4.com
Police searching for residential burglary suspect in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) is searching for a suspect involved in a residential burglary early Monday morning. At approximately 7:00 a.m., the Sparks PD responded to the 500 block of Howard Drive in Sparks for a report of residential burglary that had just occurred.
2news.com
Person Hit, Killed by Train Near Downtown Reno
One person is dead after a train hit and killed someone early Thursday morning. Nearby roads may be temporarily closed while authorities investigate.
mynews4.com
One killed after getting hit by train in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A person was killed after getting hit by a train in Reno early Thursday morning. The crash happened near E. Commercial Row and Sutro St. on Nov. 24 around 5:15 a.m. Authorities say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 reopens at Hirschdale Road after crash
FLORISTON, Calif. (KOLO) -10 A.M. UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol reports eastbound Interstate 80 is now open. However, crews remain in the area so drivers are asked to watch for them. ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed Saturday morning at Hirschdale Road after a tractor-trailer went off the road...
mynews4.com
Coroner asks for help identifying woman found dead near Virginia Street Bridge in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was found dead near the Virginia Street Bridge in downtown Reno on November 11. The coroners office has made several attempts to identify the woman....
mynews4.com
Elderly woman killed after being hit by car at popular Reno shopping center
An elderly woman was killed over the weekend after she was hit by a car at a popular Reno shopping center. Lydia Reading, 81, was hit by a car in the area of Kietzke Lane and Firecreek Crossing during the evening hours of November 19. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's...
KOLO TV Reno
Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two empty cement pads used to display two sheep at Rancho San Rafael Park. Part of the Nevada Farms and Families portion of the park, they were located in the Basque History Area. “They are a tribute to the Basque sheep herder,” says Celia Walker, park ranger...
2news.com
Washoe County Coroner Needs Help Identifying Woman Who Died in Reno
The Washoe County coroner needs help identifying a woman who died last week. WARNING: This post contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised on the second photo above. The coroner says the woman was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and...
Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery
PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
FOX Reno
Caught on camera: Bear vs. inflatable Christmas decoration outside Lake Tahoe home
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Poor Rudolph won't be able to play in any reindeer games after a bear had its way with some Christmas decor in a Lake Tahoe neighborhood. David Lester of Zephyr Cove woke up to find Rudolph on the ground unresponsive....
mynews4.com
Nevada Supreme Court panel to reconsider overturning of Reno man's murder conviction
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Nevada Supreme Court panel will reconsider the decision to overturn a Reno man's murder conviction. In court documents filed Wednesday, the state supreme court ruled that a three-justice panel's decision to overturn the conviction of Wayne Cameron on procedural grounds should be reconsidered.
2news.com
Crash On Greg Street In Sparks Kills One
Police say two other people were transported to the hospital. An investigation is underway after a fatal crash near Greg Street and Industrial Way in Sparks.
mynews4.com
$5,000 reward offered for information into deadly shooting at Atlantis casino
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting at a Reno casino in June. Police responded to the Atlantis casino just after 11 p.m. on June 3 on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died on scene.
nnbw.com
Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies
“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
