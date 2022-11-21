Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Blackford on Supreme Court ruling: Democracy will not be denied
The prime minister has every right to oppose Scottish independence but had no right to deny democracy for Scottish people, Ian Blackford has told the Commons. The SNP leader claimed the idea the UK was a voluntary union of nations was now "dead and buried" if Westminster kept blocking an independence referendum.
BBC
Gerard Hutch trial: Tapes obtained under 'culture of secrecy', defence argues
Permission to deploy a garda bugging device that secretly recorded Gerard Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall talking was sought under "a culture of secrecy", a Dublin court has heard. The court is to rule on the admissibility of the tapes played as evidence in Mr Hutch's murder trial. The 59-year-old, from...
BBC
The Supreme Court judgement is clear but not what Nicola Sturgeon wanted
Clarity was what Nicola Sturgeon asked for and clarity is what she now has from the UK Supreme Court. The judges have made clear that the law does not allow Holyrood to legislate for an independence referendum without Westminster's agreement. That means there will not be an indyref2 on 19...
BBC
Woman with Down's syndrome loses abortion law appeal
A woman with Down's syndrome has lost her appeal over a law that allows abortion up until birth for a foetus with the condition. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry said she was "angry that the judges say my feelings do not matter". Judges at the Court of Appeal decided the...
Comments / 0