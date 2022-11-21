Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Fog, rain and storms for Thanksgiving🦃
Tune into the KPRC 2+ livestream for live updates on weather conditions throughout the day. Rain and storms continue to pound across our area for the rest of our Thanksgiving afternoon. These storms could drop between 1-3″ quickly leading to some street flooding right after the rain. We will see storms start to wind down later this evening a bit.
Click2Houston.com
Flood watch through noon Saturday
The Thanksgiving storms brought widespread 1-3″ of rainfall with some spots seeing upwards of 5-6 inches of rain. This means many areas have very saturated soil and any additional rain could easily lead to flooding. The entire area is under a FLOOD WATCH through Saturday at noon as heavy rain rounds will pound across the area today and even into early Saturday. Rainfall totals could be upwards of 3-5″ as multiple waves come through.
Click2Houston.com
Fall temps aren’t falling!
Despite the cooler temps we’ve had this week and last, the fall season generally has continued to be warmer than normal. Climate Central recently studied 245 cities looking at how average temperatures have continued to climb since 1970 and almost all of them have, some by more than two degrees! Houston, not surprisingly, was one of them and our average fall temperature has increased almost four degrees in the past 50 years!
Click2Houston.com
Zoo Lights canceled Thursday due to possible storms, inclement weather
HOUSTON – Due to anticipated thunderstorms and inclement weather Thursday evening, the Houston Zoo has canceled TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights. Guests who have purchased tickets for Thursday night’s event can visit on another future date, a news release said. Ticket holders can check their email for details.
Click2Houston.com
LINKS: Here are the events featured in the 2022 Holiday Lights Spectacular
📺 WATCH THE 2022 HOLIDAY LIGHTS SPECTACULAR HERE SATURDAY AT 7 P.M. 🎄. Each year, KPRC 2 helps ring in the holiday season with our “Holiday Lights Spectacular”. The primetime special celebrates the many festive ways families in the Houston area can enjoy the season. Below you’ll...
Click2Houston.com
Happy Thanksgiving, Houston!
Hello Houston, welcome back and happy Thanksgiving! Here’s what you need to know:. If you’re going to enjoy some holiday apple cider with a little adult kick, just remember: don’t drink and drive. Plan your ride home ahead of time. Let’s keep everyone safe this Thanksgiving holiday.
Click2Houston.com
Best bets for your Houston holiday weekend: Thanksgiving Parade, a Christmas train and more
This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hooray! You’re home for Thanksgiving. You’ve had your turkey dinner, watched the big ball game, and put up your tree....
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
Click2Houston.com
4 fun ways to use natural garlands this Holiday season
HOUSTON – It’s time to say yes to fresh garlands!. Kim Czuppon and Jessica Malpass, co-owners of Forget-Me-Not Pots, showed us different styles for home décor and simple ways to use them throughout the season, including in dinner settings, holiday cards and even to add a touch of green to your wrapped presents.
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Turner, HPD Chief Finner walk through Galleria Mall to promote safe holiday shopping
HOUSTON – It’s the most wonderful time of the year. With holiday shopping in full effect, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner want Houstonians to spend, spend, spend but do so safely so you can avoid a nightmare before Christmas. “We want you to shop....
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Erick from Spring just won!
HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges with prizes: tickets to the Renaissance Festival and Moody Gardens, a holiday shopping gift card, and NBC swag. Each...
Click2Houston.com
Good Samaritan helps deliver turkeys for 44th Annual Houston Super Feast after truck breaks down
HOUSTON – Thousands will gather for Super Feast and there’s a lot of work to get set up. but the kitchen is where a lot of the work is taking place. The event, which is hosted by City Wide Club, is organized with a lot of heart. According...
Click2Houston.com
Residents at Pasadena apartment complex forced to go without heat, hot water for Thanksgiving
Dozens of residents living at a Pasadena apartment complex said they are heading into Thanksgiving without heat or hot water. William Carpenter lives in one of the Sycamore Gardens Apartment units that doesn’t have running hot water. He said he’s had to boil water for the last three weeks.
Click2Houston.com
Talking turkey: Need help? Here’s how to salvage your Thanksgiving with these tips, tricks and a hotline
HOUSTON – Need help this Thanksgiving?. There is assistance, but you need to know where to look. Use this as your jumping-off point to help get your Thanksgiving on-track, or back on track or save yourself from that inferno in your oven. If you’re on-track, but aren’t sure....
Click2Houston.com
Cypress Ranch HS Cheerleaders are headed to the Big Apple!
CYPRESS – Cheerleaders from Cypress Ranch are headed to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!. This will be their first time performing at an event this large! They’re so excited to represent the Cypress community and show off their amazing skills. They performed on the...
Click2Houston.com
Houston ‘juggings’ are soaring; 2022 totals already higher than 2021
HOUSTON – Vicki Carr looks back to what took place earlier this month and has a chuckle, but that was not the case on Nov. 11. On that day, Carr was followed for 17 miles from her favorite grocery store to her daughter’s home. Those keeping a close eye on her, according to law enforcement, were juggers.
Click2Houston.com
‘Give more than you get’: Retired chef feeds neighborhood for Thanksgiving
Katy, TX. – Jeffrey Williams, a retired chef, worked at the Houston Country Club for 34 years. This year, he decided it was time to pivot and while he continued on with his passion for cooking by helping the less fortunate. This Thanksgiving, Williams is giving a whole new...
Click2Houston.com
Traffic alert: Crash on North Freeway southbound at I-10 merge blocks lanes, HPD says
HOUSTON – A crash on the North Freeway southbound at I-10 merge has blocked lanes Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Drivers are urged to avoid the area as delays are expected.
Click2Houston.com
Brazos Community finally gathers for Cougar Football Playoffs during the holidays
The Texas Highschool Football Postseason has rapidly advanced into the third round. Several perennial teams have, unsurprisingly, punched their ticket to the Regional Semi-Final games. However, one team, or a particular community, that has been due for an experience like football during the holiday season would be that of Brazos.
