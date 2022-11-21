ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Fog, rain and storms for Thanksgiving🦃

Tune into the KPRC 2+ livestream for live updates on weather conditions throughout the day. Rain and storms continue to pound across our area for the rest of our Thanksgiving afternoon. These storms could drop between 1-3″ quickly leading to some street flooding right after the rain. We will see storms start to wind down later this evening a bit.
Flood watch through noon Saturday

The Thanksgiving storms brought widespread 1-3″ of rainfall with some spots seeing upwards of 5-6 inches of rain. This means many areas have very saturated soil and any additional rain could easily lead to flooding. The entire area is under a FLOOD WATCH through Saturday at noon as heavy rain rounds will pound across the area today and even into early Saturday. Rainfall totals could be upwards of 3-5″ as multiple waves come through.
Fall temps aren’t falling!

Despite the cooler temps we’ve had this week and last, the fall season generally has continued to be warmer than normal. Climate Central recently studied 245 cities looking at how average temperatures have continued to climb since 1970 and almost all of them have, some by more than two degrees! Houston, not surprisingly, was one of them and our average fall temperature has increased almost four degrees in the past 50 years!
Zoo Lights canceled Thursday due to possible storms, inclement weather

HOUSTON – Due to anticipated thunderstorms and inclement weather Thursday evening, the Houston Zoo has canceled TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights. Guests who have purchased tickets for Thursday night’s event can visit on another future date, a news release said. Ticket holders can check their email for details.
Happy Thanksgiving, Houston!

Hello Houston, welcome back and happy Thanksgiving! Here’s what you need to know:. If you’re going to enjoy some holiday apple cider with a little adult kick, just remember: don’t drink and drive. Plan your ride home ahead of time. Let’s keep everyone safe this Thanksgiving holiday.
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving

The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
4 fun ways to use natural garlands this Holiday season

HOUSTON – It’s time to say yes to fresh garlands!. Kim Czuppon and Jessica Malpass, co-owners of Forget-Me-Not Pots, showed us different styles for home décor and simple ways to use them throughout the season, including in dinner settings, holiday cards and even to add a touch of green to your wrapped presents.
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Erick from Spring just won!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges with prizes: tickets to the Renaissance Festival and Moody Gardens, a holiday shopping gift card, and NBC swag. Each...
Cypress Ranch HS Cheerleaders are headed to the Big Apple!

CYPRESS – Cheerleaders from Cypress Ranch are headed to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!. This will be their first time performing at an event this large! They’re so excited to represent the Cypress community and show off their amazing skills. They performed on the...
Houston ‘juggings’ are soaring; 2022 totals already higher than 2021

HOUSTON – Vicki Carr looks back to what took place earlier this month and has a chuckle, but that was not the case on Nov. 11. On that day, Carr was followed for 17 miles from her favorite grocery store to her daughter’s home. Those keeping a close eye on her, according to law enforcement, were juggers.
Brazos Community finally gathers for Cougar Football Playoffs during the holidays

The Texas Highschool Football Postseason has rapidly advanced into the third round. Several perennial teams have, unsurprisingly, punched their ticket to the Regional Semi-Final games. However, one team, or a particular community, that has been due for an experience like football during the holiday season would be that of Brazos.
