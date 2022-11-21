Read full article on original website
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
WTOP
Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — European officials are scrambling to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months, pledging Friday to send more support that will mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights. Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbor,...
WTOP
Mexico says it will host US, Canadian leaders in January
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that he will host meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City early next year. López Obrador said the North American summit, scheduled for Jan. 9-10, will also...
WTOP
Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France pledged Friday to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne,...
US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE
The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an "unacceptable risk" to national security
China reports third consecutive daily record for new COVID cases
BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China reported 35,183 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 25, of which 3,474 were symptomatic and 31,709 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday, setting a new high for the third consecutive day.
WTOP
Kenya faces threat of athletics ban for doping ‘crisis’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kenya faces the prospect of being banned from international athletics because of doping problems that have now reached “crisis” levels, according to authorities in the country. The threat of an imminent ban by track and field governing body World Athletics, which would have...
WTOP
Australia to make posts public to avoid repeat of power grab
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An inquiry into a former Australian prime minister secretly appointing himself to multiple ministries recommended Friday that all such appointments be made public in the future to preserve trust in government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would recommend his Cabinet accept all of the...
WTOP
Prime minister: Coup thwarted in Sao Tome and Principe
SAO TOME, Sao Tome and Principe (AP) — Security forces in the Central African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe have killed four people and detained two others including politician Delfim Neves following a thwarted coup attempt, officials said Friday. Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada said authorities believe the...
WTOP
Arab fan support key for Tunisia vs. Australia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Expect “TUN-is, TUN-is, TUN-is” chants to reverberete around the Al Janoub stadium as Tunisia enjoys overwhelming home-like support when it takes on Australia in each team’s second match at the World Cup on Saturday. One of the four Arab teams at the...
WTOP
State-linked media: Iran arrests Voria Ghafouri, former member of national soccer team, over criticism of government
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State-linked media: Iran arrests Voria Ghafouri, former member of national soccer team, over criticism of government. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
2022 World Cup Glance
At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. GROUP B. W L T GF GA Pts. England 1...
US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup. That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on soccer’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after […]
WTOP
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Argentina, Messi look for rebound
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lose and go home. That’s the harsh fact facing Argentina as the team heads into its crucial World Cup match against Mexico. Argentina arrived in Qatar as a favorite but suffered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening match. Now Argentina is in danger of elimination Saturday, when anything but a win or draw would mean an early Group C knockout for the Albiceleste.
WTOP
U.S. Soccer Schedule
Q-Thursday, Jan. 27 — United States 1, El Salvador 0. q-Wednesday, Feb. 2 — United States 3, Honduras 0. q-Thursday, March 24 — Mexico 0, United States 0. q-Wednesday, March 30 — Costa Rica 2, United States 0. Wednesday, June 1 — United States 3, Morocco...
WTOP
Iran 2, Wales 0
Second Half_1, Iran, Cheshmi, 90th+8 minute; 2, Iran, Rezaeian, (Taremi), 90th+11. Goalies_Iran, Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand, Amir Abedzadeh; Wales, Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies, Danny Ward. Yellow Cards_Rodon, Wales, 45th+3; Rezaeian, Iran, 90th+4; Jahanbakhsh, Iran, 90th+5. Red Cards_Hennessey, Wales, 86th. Referee_Mario Escobar. Assistant Referees_Caleb Wales, Juan Mora, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Maguette...
WTOP
Suspect in Australia murder arrested in India 4 years later
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The prime suspect in the murder of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago was arrested in New Delhi’s outskirts three weeks after he was targeted with a 1 million Australian dollar ($677,000) reward, authorities said Friday. Indian national Rajwinder Singh, 38,...
