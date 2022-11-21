ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

FIFA investigates chants by Mexico fans at World Cup

FIFA on Wednesday said it has opened an official investigation into the Mexican Football Association over chants made by Mexico fans toward Poland players during their 0-0 draw in the World Cup on Tuesday, per Reuters. Why it matters: Mexico has been sanctioned in the past over "a recurring anti-gay...
Axios

Axios

