ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kenny Pickett: Steelers Confidence Hasn't Wavered

By Stephen Thompson
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNKeF_0jIShgrz00

Kenny Pickett says the Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking together following their latest loss.

PITTSBURGH -- In the midst of a 3-7 season that has become harder for the proud fanbase to bear week by week, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says he is keeping a level head on his shoulders. He said his confidence is "fine" and that the score and record don't affect how hard he plays.

"Listen, I'm going to sling it until the end," Pickett said. "My confidence level hasn't wavered. I'm extremely competitive and I hate to lose and it doesn't feel good sitting up here after a loss, that's for sure. We got to get things cleaned up and get back on track this next week."

He added that there is a shared sense of frustration in the locker room about the mounting losses, but Pickett says it hasn't divided the team.

"No one's happy," Pickett said. "Obviously, no one wants to be in this situation but we're going to stick together and get back on track."

Pickett emphasized the importance of staying connected and supportive throughout the individual games themselves as well as longer stretches of underperformance.

"In game, you're just playing the next play. You're going to have adversity throughout every game you play and its never going to be perfect, especially at this level. We're all working together and picking each other up trying to get to the ultimate goal, which is a victory at the end of the day."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Explains Diontae Johnson's Lack of Targets

George Pickens Ejected in Bengals Game

Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception in Bengals Game

Steelers Lose Jaylen Warren to Injury vs Bengals

Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive Rookie Club

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Ohio State responds to shocking allegations

The world of NCAA sports was rocked this week when Michigan State Spartans hockey player Jagger Joshua revealed that an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player used a racial slur toward him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. And now Ohio State has made a statement on the matter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Tribune-Review

Matt Canada responds to Bengals LB saying Steelers ‘do the same plays over and over’

Matt Canada has known Germaine Pratt since Canada was on the N.C. State coaching staff during Pratt’s recruitment to the Wolfpack. That’s a fact that Canada alluded to Thursday when asked about Pratt’s comments to CBS Sports after Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pratt, a Bengals linebacker, was asked about adjustments Cincinnati made after the Steelers’ 20-point first half that quickly devolved into the Steelers — with Canada calling their plays as the coordinator — not getting a first down in the third quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
The Spun

Another Starting NFL Quarterback Has Been Benched

The Houston Texans are reportedly the second team to make a quarterback change on Wednesday. While Texans head coach Lovie Smith did not announce a switch during his press conference earlier, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo is reporting that Houston starter Davis Mills will indeed be benched. "It’ll be Kyle Allen...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

On the Clock: Pittsburgh Steelers on sale

A singular, transcendent talent can change the fortunes of a football team instantly. Each year, NFL teams approach the draft with this knowledge, hoping that luck will be on their side and that their extensive scouting and analysis will pay off. In On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy