ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Senegal Vs Netherlands

By Luka Foley
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGwtu_0jIShfzG00

Here is all you need to know about where to watch the second match of Group A between Senegal and the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The first match of the group yesterday went the way of Ecuador as they defeated hosts Qatar 2-0 , the latter becoming the first World Cup hosts in history to lose the opening game of the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqKo3_0jIShfzG00
The Ecuador players celebrate their victory over hosts Qatar

IMAGO / ANP

Today's match is a battle of two teams who many see as the favourites to progress from Group A, Senegal take on the Netherlands.

The big news surrounding the game is that Senegal will be without Sadio Mane , who was ruled out of the tournament last week with a knee injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsrHy_0jIShfzG00
Mane picked up the injury with Bayern a week before the World Cup began

IMAGO / Sven Simon

With Ecuador getting off to a strong start yesterday, both of these teams will want to get three points on the board to kick start their journey in Qatar.

Where To Watch

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on ITV 1, the programme beginning at 15:00 BST, kick-off at 16:00 BST.

To watch it online, you can view the match on the ITV Hub .

If you miss the match, highlights are available on BBC One from 22:40.

In the USA, the match is available on Fox Sports and Telemundo (Spanish commentary) from 11:00 ET.

To watch it online, viewers can access the match via FuboTV, the Fox Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, or Peacock.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Portugal vs Ghana, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Portugal and Ghana clash in a big game in Group H as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. aim to make a flying start to the World Cup. The Portuguese squad is stacked and plenty is expected of them at this tournament, especially as this is very likely the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo. Given all of the headlines written about his Manchester United future, and now his contract being terminated, in recent weeks, the global superstar will be keen to impress potential suitors.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal shows strength with 3-1 win vs. Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Senegal earning a 3-1 win over Qatar at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. A strong second half propelled Senegal as it scored two goals late, ultimately winning by that same number and capturing a well-earned three points. Earlier, Iran capitalized on a...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history as Portugal hold off Ghana in opener

Cristiano Ronaldo made World Cup history two days after severing ties with Manchester United as Portugal opened their campaign in Qatar with a 3-2 win over Ghana.Ronaldo, who is a free agent after his acrimonious Old Trafford break-up, became the first player to score in five World Cup final tournaments when he tucked away Portugal’s first from the penalty spot.Andre Ayew’s equaliser briefly looked like it would spoil Portugal’s party, but a quickfire double from Joao Felix and substitute Rafael Leao gave them a two-goal advantage.Osman Bukari halved it with an 89th-minute header but Portugal held on through nine minutes...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: Qatar vs. Senegal

The 2022 FIFA World Cup rolls on Friday with Qatar-Senegal in full swing at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from the Group A match on FS1!. Earlier, Iran capitalized on a late Wales red card and scored two goals in stoppage time...
CBS Sports

Qatar vs. Senegal final score: FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts on the bring of elimination after 3-1 loss

Senegal won their second match of the 2022 World Cup against Qatar who are now one step away from being eliminated from their home competition. After losing the first two matches against Ecuador and Senegal, the hosts will now have to wait for the results of the match between Netherlands and Ecuador to understand if they still will be in the race to go through the next stage. However, this seems to be a very unlikely scenario, considering how the first two games went and that even if they aren't eliminated they would need to win against Netherlands and get help during the third round of matches.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland wins 1-0 vs. Cameroon

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Switzerland taking care of business against Cameroon, winning 1-0 to open the day. In a relatively uneventful match, Breel Embolo scored the match's lone goal in the opening minutes of the second half against the country he was born in, providing an emotional moment for the 25-year-old.
The Independent

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day six

All 32 teams have now made their debuts at the Qatar World Cup 2022 as the tournament’s sixth day draws to a close.Wales were deflated with a 2-0 loss to Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, leaving them winless ahead of their match against England next week.Elsewhere in Group B, the Three Lions failed to score against the USA, dampening their dreams of security a victory over the Americans for the first time at a World Cup.In Group A, Senegal secured a 3-1 win over the host nation.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Why England and Wales will not wear OneLove armbandFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022England squad sings national anthem before facing USA in Group B clash
BBC

World Cup 2022: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse considers changes for Ecuador match

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says he may need to change...
NBC Sports

France vs Denmark: How to watch live, stream link, team news

France looks to seal a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup when it tangles with familiar UEFA foe Denmark at Stadium 974 in Doha at 11am ET Saturday. The reigning World Cup champions overcame a blip to rout Australia 4-1 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Tuesday and can make it two-for-two with a win Saturday.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy