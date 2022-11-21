ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4kc.com

Kansas City police arrest man after standoff near 28th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department arrested a man after a standoff Thanksgiving afternoon on a report of a domestic violence incident. Officers were dispatched to a house near E. 28th Street and Highland Avenue on a disturbance call shortly before 4 p.m. Upon arrival, a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large fire engulfs Kansas City home early Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people escaped a large Kansas City house fire early Friday morning made worse by a “hoarding situation”. Crews responded at 1:34 a.m. to a house fire at 58th Street and Lydia Avenue, but firefighters were delayed in dousing the flames because of a dry hydrant. Crews worked to find another hydrant and clear the home, which was made more difficult by a “hoarding situation,” according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

2 brothers charged in Kansas City double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City brothers have been charged in a double homicide Tuesday near 28th Street and Prospect Avenue. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri

Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Brothers charged in fatal double shooting near 28th & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two young men have been charged with murder following a fatal double shooting near 28th and Prospect Tuesday, which left two other young men dead. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says Marques D. Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Black Friday in Kansas City - What to watch out for

Most restaurants close down for the Thanksgiving holiday but the ones that stayed open were busy all day, catering to people who preferred to avoid the kitchen on Thursday. It’s about more than the 80 miles of multicolored lights outlining the Spanish-style architecture. A year after release, Kevin Strickland...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large ‘Holiday Reflections’ display opens at Union Station

Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner. No charges will be filed after a Gardner police officer shot at a man in July who may have been suicidal. Previous coverage: kctv5.com/2022/07/27/police-man-involved-shooting-incident-with-gardner-police-wounded-himself. 19-year-old asks court to let her watch execution of her father, Kevin Johnson. Updated: 2...
GARDNER, KS
KMBC.com

Two men dead after deadly double shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a double homicide Tuesday afternoon in the metro. Police responded to a shooting call just after 1 p.m. near East 27th Street and Prospect Ave. On arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims unresponsive just west of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: Chimney safety tips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The chimney in your home might not be something you think about servicing, but it is something you should pay attention to!. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has more information in today’s Your House Your Home segment. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Deadly shooting inside Kansas City apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was shot and killed inside a Kansas City apartment building early Monday morning, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to a call of several gunshots in the area of East Armour...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy