Brandeis to hold vigil after bus crash that killed student, injured 27 others

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

WALTHAM – A vigil is planned for Monday night on the Brandeis University campus after a weekend shuttle bus crash that killed student Vanessa Mark and injured 27 other people.

The bus was operating as part of a regular shuttle loop to Cambridge and Boston. There were originally reports that the bus was coming back from a hockey game at Northeastern University, but Brandeis officials said that was not the case.

Mark, a 25-year-old who lived in Waltham, died in the crash, while 26 students were hurt in addition to the bus driver. According to the university, five students remain hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Classes have been canceled for the remainder of the week and counseling services are available on campus.

Students can call the Brandeis counseling center at 781-736-3730 for help if needed.

The university plans to hold a vigil Monday night at a chapel on campus.

Waltham Police are urging anyone who saw the crash or has information to call them immediately at (781) 314-3600.

People

