Over 1000 runners compete in Portland Thanksgiving 4-miler
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Many Mainers took to the street Thursday for the annual Portland Thanksgiving day 4-mile race. The race looped through the downtown and around the old port, and featured a kids run as well. Organizers say they expected well over a thousand runners in attendance. Today’s winner said for...
110th annual Turkey Bowl was a classic match-up
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Two long-time rivals clashed in the 110th annual Turkey Bowl Thursday morning, the last high school football game for Maine this year. Both Portland and Deering are coming off hard-fought seasons; Portland having just come up short in the state championship, and Deering struggling to gain traction this season, picking up their only win against Brunswick on the road.
110th Annual Turkey Day game closes out the football season for Portland, Deering
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The high school football season will officially come to an end Thursday morning at Fitzpatrick Stadium when Portland and Deering kick off the 110th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl. The Bulldogs are coming off one of their best seasons in years, advancing all the way to the Class...
City Counselor Kate Lewis nominated as South Portland's next mayor
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- City Counselor Kate Lewis was nominated on Tuesday to become the next South Portland Mayor. Lewis will be formally elected and sworn in next month. As the next mayor, Lewis says her biggest focus is the housing crisis in Maine. "There's a housing crunch throughout the...
Portland & Deering share Thanksgiving Day favorite foods
(Portland) The Portland Bulldogs and Deering Rams will battle it out in the 110th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl. We asked some of the players and coaches to tell us their favorite Thanksgiving day sides other than Turkey!
Saco, Biddeford communities come together for free meal on Thanksgiving
SCAO, Maine (WGME) -- Thanksgiving is a time where communities are meant to come together and in Saco Thursday hundreds came out for just that. The 23rd annual free community Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the local Knights of Columbus, was held at the Most Holy Trinity Church. Hundreds of volunteers...
Gorham bagel shop delivers over 100 Thanksgiving meals
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Mister Bagel shop in Gorham continues their tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals for those who otherwise might not have one. The restaurant started this tradition thirteen years ago. The owner of the restaurant, Heather Moody, along with volunteers consisting of Heather's friends, the fire department,...
Chipotle claims Augusta store closed due to business failure, not union activities
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Documents filed by attorneys for Chipotle claim that the closure of its Augusta location in July was due to the business failing, rather than because of employees seeking to form a union, according to the Kennebec Journal. The claim, which the Kennebec Journal obtained by a Freedom...
Missing Maine man with intellectual disabilities found safe
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old William Broomall. Broomall was last seen Thursday when he left a group home on Forest Avenue. Police describe him as a 5'10", 200-pound white man with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Broomall has intellectual...
Portland Pot Dispensary burglarized
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sweet Dirt Pot Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Forest Avenue in Portland was burglarized after midnight on Friday. There was a considerable amount of damage to the doors and displays. But Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said that none of the material taken contained THC, the active...
Oxford diner to serve Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needs one
OXFORD (WGME) – A diner in Oxford is making sure everyone has a full plate this Thanksgiving. "Daddy O's" says it will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needs or wants one. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin spent Wednesday at the diner as employees got ready for the...
Mariners sail past Reading 5-3
PORTLAND, ME – November 23, 2022 – A pair of goals by Mathew Santos fueled the offense in a 5-3 Mariners victory on Wednesday night over the Reading Royals at the Cross Insurance Arena. Maine snapped a four game home losing streak and picked up a point in their third game in a row as Michael DiPietro won his Mariners debut in net.
Midcoast Tree Festival reopens for its 4th year with gifts totaling over $40,000
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The "Midcoast Tree Festival" is back for its 4th year in Brunswick, and organizers say the fundraiser supports programs and services of Spectrum Generations, All Saints Parish of Brunswick and the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber. Those in attendance can enjoy performances, take part in arts and crafts, and...
Free Street in Portland set to reopen following construction delays
PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of construction, Free Street in Portland is set to finally reopen. The construction project, which started in the spring, has caused headaches for businesses and residents. Construction on High and Free streets, which is in the center of downtown Portland, has been going on since...
Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays
PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. The ongoing construction is frustrating for area businesses, customers, residents, and pedestrians. "You go up one way and then you have to turn around because they have that blocked off,"...
Thanksgiving travel rush returns with some new habits
The Thanksgiving travel rush is coming with Wednesday expected to be the busiest on the roads in Maine. And while AAA predicts 55 million people will journey 50 miles or more, folks are changing their schedules thanks to more job flexibility. Traditionally, Thanksgiving travel is packed into just a few...
Two rescued from Biddeford fire
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in Biddeford. A captain with the Biddeford Fire Department says crews responded to 16 Dupont Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire reportedly started in an attached garage at a home, but firefighters were able to keep...
L.L. Bean flagship store remains open on Thanksgiving, most have to close under law
FREEPORT, Maine (WGME) -- Most stores in Maine are closed on Thanksgiving because of state law. But one big retailer is allowed to remain open, despite the state's blue laws. L.L. Bean's flagship store in Freeport is open 24-7, with no exceptions. "I'm shopping for all my family but what...
'We got pretty lucky:' Maine K-9 stabbed during standoff almost ready to return to duty
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – A Maine police K-9 is almost ready to return to duty. Gunther's handler says he's recovering at home now after a suspect stabbed him twice following a day-long standoff. York Police K-9 Gunther is looking healthy and is almost out of recovery. He's been resting up...
Black ice causes multi-vehicle accident in New Sharon
NEW SHARON, Maine – A little after 9 a.m. on Friday morning, Franklin County Dispatch received calls about a multi-vehicle accident in New Sharon. A tractor trailer truck had crashed into several other vehicles. The driver of the truck lost control of the truck because the roads had turned...
