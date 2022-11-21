ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turner, ME

WGME

Over 1000 runners compete in Portland Thanksgiving 4-miler

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Many Mainers took to the street Thursday for the annual Portland Thanksgiving day 4-mile race. The race looped through the downtown and around the old port, and featured a kids run as well. Organizers say they expected well over a thousand runners in attendance. Today’s winner said for...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

110th annual Turkey Bowl was a classic match-up

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Two long-time rivals clashed in the 110th annual Turkey Bowl Thursday morning, the last high school football game for Maine this year. Both Portland and Deering are coming off hard-fought seasons; Portland having just come up short in the state championship, and Deering struggling to gain traction this season, picking up their only win against Brunswick on the road.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Saco, Biddeford communities come together for free meal on Thanksgiving

SCAO, Maine (WGME) -- Thanksgiving is a time where communities are meant to come together and in Saco Thursday hundreds came out for just that. The 23rd annual free community Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the local Knights of Columbus, was held at the Most Holy Trinity Church. Hundreds of volunteers...
SACO, ME
WGME

Gorham bagel shop delivers over 100 Thanksgiving meals

GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Mister Bagel shop in Gorham continues their tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals for those who otherwise might not have one. The restaurant started this tradition thirteen years ago. The owner of the restaurant, Heather Moody, along with volunteers consisting of Heather's friends, the fire department,...
GORHAM, ME
WGME

Missing Maine man with intellectual disabilities found safe

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old William Broomall. Broomall was last seen Thursday when he left a group home on Forest Avenue. Police describe him as a 5'10", 200-pound white man with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Broomall has intellectual...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland Pot Dispensary burglarized

PORTLAND, Maine -- Sweet Dirt Pot Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Forest Avenue in Portland was burglarized after midnight on Friday. There was a considerable amount of damage to the doors and displays. But Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said that none of the material taken contained THC, the active...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Oxford diner to serve Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needs one

OXFORD (WGME) – A diner in Oxford is making sure everyone has a full plate this Thanksgiving. "Daddy O's" says it will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needs or wants one. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin spent Wednesday at the diner as employees got ready for the...
OXFORD, ME
WGME

Mariners sail past Reading 5-3

PORTLAND, ME – November 23, 2022 – A pair of goals by Mathew Santos fueled the offense in a 5-3 Mariners victory on Wednesday night over the Reading Royals at the Cross Insurance Arena. Maine snapped a four game home losing streak and picked up a point in their third game in a row as Michael DiPietro won his Mariners debut in net.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Free Street in Portland set to reopen following construction delays

PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of construction, Free Street in Portland is set to finally reopen. The construction project, which started in the spring, has caused headaches for businesses and residents. Construction on High and Free streets, which is in the center of downtown Portland, has been going on since...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays

PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. The ongoing construction is frustrating for area businesses, customers, residents, and pedestrians. "You go up one way and then you have to turn around because they have that blocked off,"...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Thanksgiving travel rush returns with some new habits

The Thanksgiving travel rush is coming with Wednesday expected to be the busiest on the roads in Maine. And while AAA predicts 55 million people will journey 50 miles or more, folks are changing their schedules thanks to more job flexibility. Traditionally, Thanksgiving travel is packed into just a few...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Two rescued from Biddeford fire

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in Biddeford. A captain with the Biddeford Fire Department says crews responded to 16 Dupont Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire reportedly started in an attached garage at a home, but firefighters were able to keep...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

Black ice causes multi-vehicle accident in New Sharon

NEW SHARON, Maine – A little after 9 a.m. on Friday morning, Franklin County Dispatch received calls about a multi-vehicle accident in New Sharon. A tractor trailer truck had crashed into several other vehicles. The driver of the truck lost control of the truck because the roads had turned...
NEW SHARON, ME

