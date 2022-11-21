Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Rhode Island DUI Task Force arrests nearly 10 people during ‘Blackout Wednesday’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Nearly 10 people were arrested in connection to drunk driving during “Blackout Wednesday.”. The Rhode Island DUI Task Force said Thursday seven people were arrested between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. for alcohol related offenses. The task force is made up of members of...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from us here at The Saltwater Edge! Tautog fishing remains the best thing going. There seems to be no end to double-digit fish! White leggers on heavy jigs have been the key to success. Patience pays off right now, let that bite build and you’ll be catching some truly great fish.
GoLocalProv
RISP Never Interviewed These Two Men in Investigating Sanzi’s Claim - Family Calls Review a “Phony”
Inexplicably, two of the key players in a major Rhode Island State Police controversy were never interviewed by the agency in its investigation of serious charges relating to the death of a Rhode Island businessman. Former Major Timothy Sanzi of the Rhode Island State Police made serious claims about former...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Turnto10.com
Thanksgiving temperatures trend warmer over the decades in southern New England
Year to year temperature fluctuations on the Thanksgiving holiday are normal, but a steadily rising average over the past few decades is not. According to local climate data, southern New England has been seeing a steady climb in average Thanksgiving day temperatures for five decades. Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Christina...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
capecod.com
Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze
NANTUCKET – Firefighters from Cape Cod were making their way to Nantucket to assist island firefighters at the scene of a house fire Monday morning. The fire was reported at 32 Vestal Street. According to reports, the fire was on the roof of the structure. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
newbedfordguide.com
New Hampshire officials continue search for missing Massachusetts woman
“***New Hampshire Conservation Officers are seeking the public’s help locating an overdue hiker.***. Emily Sotelo, 20, was dropped off yesterday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, with the intended hiking route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume. Overnight temperatures dropped to ‘about zero’, with windspeeds making the chill factor -30 degrees Fahrenheit. The National Guard has also brought in a helicopter to search for the missing hiker.
ABC6.com
Thanksgiving meals distributed in Rhode Island despite inflation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — While inflation and homelessness continues to be an everyday issue people in the ocean state, finding ways to make sure everyone gets to eat a Thanksgiving meal. “It’s a wonderful feeling, we take it for granted that we have homes to go to , our...
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
Turnto10.com
Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange warms hundreds of bodies and hearts with free coats
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange gave out free coats Friday morning after weeks of collecting coats and winter clothing. Volunteers gathered on the south lawn of the Rhode Island State House for about five hours as hundreds gathered for what some call the most gratifying day of the year.
rimonthly.com
5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
WCVB
$100 bills found in vehicle connected to Martha's Vineyard bank heist; suspect appears in court
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard appeared in court Monday. District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said that Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on one count of accessory after the fact to wit armed robbery in the heist that happened Thursday morning at the Rockland Trust in Tisbury.
RI marijuana products destroyed after testing positive for pesticides
None of the products that failed pesticide testing made it to patients, according to the DBR.
Here’s where you can buy recreational cannabis starting Dec. 1
Five licensed compassion centers will officially begin selling recreational cannabis next month.
2 local malls look to fix their style amid change in shoppers’ habits
This week is a big week for retailers with Black Friday shopping, and 12 News has learned at least two local shopping spots could be on the verge of a mall makeover.
mahoningmatters.com
Golfweek’s Best 2022: Top public and private courses in Rhode Island
Rhode Island, the smallest state, packs a pretty oversized punch when it comes to golf courses, especially its lineup of private layouts. Four of the five highest-ranked private courses in the state rank among the top 100 on either Golfweek’s Best Modern or Classic lists of courses in the U.S.
NECN
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
Massachusetts State Lottery: Here’s who won $1 million prize from Mobil gas station
The winner of a $1 million scratch ticket sold at a Mobil gas station in Adams claimed her prize in a one-time cash payout of $650,000 before taxes on Monday, Nov. 14, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Karen Andrews of Adams told the lottery she wanted to play the “$4,000,000...
